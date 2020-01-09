Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 January
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday...
"...shaped with plenty of promise when second on debut..."
Timeform on Quickflash
#6 Quickflash - Aqueduct R4 (19:25)
Quickflash shaped with plenty of promise when second on debut at this track in November and looks open to progression. Hot Brown was behind the selection last time but should still represent the biggest threat.
#6 Super Silver - Aqueduct R5 (19:55)
Runner-up on his last two starts, Super Silver looks set to go one better in this starter allowance contest. Danny California was a fair third last time and can claim second spot, while Traveling also comes into the reckoning.
#1 Dark Money - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)
An impressive allowance winner on his penultimate start, Dark Money wasn't really up to stakes company last time and should appreciate the drop in grade in this optional claimer. H Man and Speightful Kitten can fill out the places.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
#6 Quickflash – Aqueduct R4 (19:25)
#6 Super Silver – Aqueduct R5 (19:55)
#1 Dark Money – Aqueduct R6 (20:25)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.