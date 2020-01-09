Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 January

#6 Quickflash - Aqueduct R4 (19:25)

Quickflash shaped with plenty of promise when second on debut at this track in November and looks open to progression. Hot Brown was behind the selection last time but should still represent the biggest threat.

#6 Super Silver - Aqueduct R5 (19:55)

Runner-up on his last two starts, Super Silver looks set to go one better in this starter allowance contest. Danny California was a fair third last time and can claim second spot, while Traveling also comes into the reckoning.

#1 Dark Money - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)

An impressive allowance winner on his penultimate start, Dark Money wasn't really up to stakes company last time and should appreciate the drop in grade in this optional claimer. H Man and Speightful Kitten can fill out the places.