Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 9 January

Avorisk Et Perils - 17:00 Chelmsford

An impressive winner of her penultimate outing at Lingfield, Avorisk Et Perils confirmed the improvement she showed that day with a good third at the same venue last time, looking unsuited by the drop back in trip as she stayed on strongly at the finish to miss out by a little over a length from this mark. The return to a mile here will be very much in her favour on that evidence, and, still relatively unexposed on the all-weather, she looks a good bet to make amends for last time and can resume winning ways. Regulator is feared most ahead of the thriving Parknacilla.

Lay

Captain Woodie - 15:45 Catterick

Captain Woodie was useful in bumpers but hasn't produced anything like that level of form in three starts over hurdles to date, including when beaten 13 lengths at Warwick last time after getting very worked up in the preliminaries. He may yet have more to offer now switching to handicaps, but his opening mark is no gift and there are enough doubts about his future in this discipline to suggest a lay at the current prices. Preference is for Enfin Phil, who is only 2 lb higher than when looking an unlucky loser at Sedgefield last time (finished best of all after being faced with an insufficient test of stamina).

Smart Stat

Papa Power - 19:00 Chelmsford

£16.87 - Andrew Balding's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Andrew Balding has a healthy level-stake profit with debutants and his newcomer Papa Power makes plenty of appeal on paper. The son of Nathaniel fetched 190,000 guineas as a yearling and is a half-brother to Rufus King, a four-time winner who reached a useful level. His dam, Mosqueras Romance, was placed in listed company on six occasions, and he is an interesting newcomer.

