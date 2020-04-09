Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 April

#2 Spiritual King - Gulfstream R5 (20:03)

Spiritual King's effort when fifth over further here last time is worth upgrading considering he set a fast pace in front. Today's drop in trip should suit and trainer Todd Pletcher has a strong record with horses switching from maiden special weights to maiden claimers. Dr Doyle should also give a good account, while Ratify is another that demands respect.

#9 Quiet Company - Gulfstream R6 (20:34)

Quiet Company has shown speed in better races than this and the drop down to maiden claiming company for the first time may be just the thing she needs to get off the mark. Embrace My Uncle has posted solid runner-up efforts on his last two starts and looks the biggest threat, while Oroscopo is another to take into account.

#4 Dominate Themoment - Gulfstream R7 (21:05)

Dominate Themoment quickened up nicely to win a similar contest to this by three lengths over this course and distance last time and is taken to follow up. Money Ride has done most of his racing on dirt to date but the move back to turf, along with a trainer switch makes him of interest also. King of Ranch can't be ruled out of things either.