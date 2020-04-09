To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 April

Horse racing in the US
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets at Gulfstream on Thursday...

"...has shown speed in better races than this..."

Timeform on Quiet Company

#2 Spiritual King - Gulfstream R5 (20:03)

Spiritual King's effort when fifth over further here last time is worth upgrading considering he set a fast pace in front. Today's drop in trip should suit and trainer Todd Pletcher has a strong record with horses switching from maiden special weights to maiden claimers. Dr Doyle should also give a good account, while Ratify is another that demands respect.

#9 Quiet Company - Gulfstream R6 (20:34)

Quiet Company has shown speed in better races than this and the drop down to maiden claiming company for the first time may be just the thing she needs to get off the mark. Embrace My Uncle has posted solid runner-up efforts on his last two starts and looks the biggest threat, while Oroscopo is another to take into account.

#4 Dominate Themoment - Gulfstream R7 (21:05)

Dominate Themoment quickened up nicely to win a similar contest to this by three lengths over this course and distance last time and is taken to follow up. Money Ride has done most of his racing on dirt to date but the move back to turf, along with a trainer switch makes him of interest also. King of Ranch can't be ruled out of things either.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Spiritual King - Gulfstream R5 (20:03)
#9 Quiet Company - Gulfstream R6 (20:34)
#9 Quiet Company - Gulfstream R6 (20:34)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles