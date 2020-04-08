To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Thursday 9 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform Australia provide three bets on Thursday
Timeform Australia identify three bets at Wyong and Pakenham on Thursday...

"...rates highly at the weights and can progress onto better company."

Timeform on Bollywood

#8 Bollywood - Wyong R8 (08:15)

Bollywood went out on a winning note and remains a big watch fresh for the James Cummings stable. She will be better over further, but gets a soft run from the inside draw and has trialled well in the lead up. She rates highly at the weights and can progress onto better company.

#5 Does It - Pakenham R1 (08:30)

Does It really caught the eye first up when only going down narrowly at Geelong on debut. He returned decent figures there and gives the impression he will relish the step up to the mile, and considering he is drawn to settle closer, he should prove hard to hold out.

#2 Bayvista - Pakenham R4 (10:00)

Bayvista is yet to break through from three starts, but has repeatedly put up form that should see him very hard to beat back in this grade. He is drawn to find the front fairly comfortably and if able to hold his form, he is clearly the one to beat.

Recommended bets

#8 Bollywood - Wyong R8 (08:15)
#5 Does It - Pakenham R1 (08:30)
#2 Bayvista - Pakenham R4 (10:00)

Wyng (AUS) 9th Apr (R8 1000m CL1)

Thursday 9 April, 8.15am

1. Rifles
2. Axe
3. Niewand
4. Bollywood
5. Chiselhurst
7. Emilette
8. In The Zone
9. Crimson Ticket
10. For Love
11. Blinkin Noodles
Pakn (AUS) 9th Apr (R1 1600m Mdn)

Thursday 9 April, 8.30am

1. Darcy Ekcels
2. Spilia
3. Streusel
4. Strident
5. Does It
6. Frankie Fiorente
8. Redwood Rising
9. Sense Of Expense
11. Time To Dazzle
12. Zou Zou For You
13. Lord Jaysea
14. Shartom
Pakn (AUS) 9th Apr (R4 1400m Mdn)

Thursday 9 April, 10.00am

1. Royal Monsoon
2. Bayvista
4. Ears The Barman
5. Fortune Beau
6. Prince Heartford
8. Samurai Moon
9. The View
10. Polanaise
11. Reset All
12. Strong Pride
13. Kapher Darri
Timeform,

