Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Thursday 9 April

#8 Bollywood - Wyong R8 (08:15)

Bollywood went out on a winning note and remains a big watch fresh for the James Cummings stable. She will be better over further, but gets a soft run from the inside draw and has trialled well in the lead up. She rates highly at the weights and can progress onto better company.

#5 Does It - Pakenham R1 (08:30)

Does It really caught the eye first up when only going down narrowly at Geelong on debut. He returned decent figures there and gives the impression he will relish the step up to the mile, and considering he is drawn to settle closer, he should prove hard to hold out.

#2 Bayvista - Pakenham R4 (10:00)

Bayvista is yet to break through from three starts, but has repeatedly put up form that should see him very hard to beat back in this grade. He is drawn to find the front fairly comfortably and if able to hold his form, he is clearly the one to beat.