Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 8 April

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday.

"...he makes more appeal than most of these..."

Timeform on Fred

#4 Sell High - Vaal R4 (13:55 BST)

Sell High is a three-time winner at this course, including over course and distance, and finished a creditable third to Nimcha in a handicap here last time. The return to this shorter trip will be in his favour and he looks the one to beat on revised terms. Johnny Hero appeals most among the rest.

#5 Fred - Vaal R5 (14:25 BST)

Fred was a good winner over a mile at this course at the start of the year and has held his form well since, arguably proving better than ever in a minor event last time. Up in trip, and back in a handicap, he makes more appeal than most of these, and seems sure to launch another bold bid. Afraad is most likely the main threat.

#6 Glowtoria - Vaal R7 (15:35 BST)

Glowtoria hasn't won since opening her account at the second attempt in 2019, but she is generally a consistent sort, and the balance of her form gives her an excellent chance here. Herstel can't be ruled out of it, though.

Recommended bets

#4 Sell High - Vaal R4 (13:55 BST)
#5 Fred - Vaal R5 (14:25 BST)
#6 Glowtoria - Vaal R7 (15:35 BST)

