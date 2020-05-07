Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 7 May

#3 Chic and Sexy - Gulfstream R3 (19:09)

Chic and Sexy probably went off a little too hard in front when finishing second over this course and distance last time, but should be able to control things at a better tempo this time. Take Charge Again is in decent nick at present and can emerge best of the rest, while Stormy Boss shouldn't be ruled out either.

#5 Four K's - Gulfstream R8 (21:48)

Four K's hasn't been quite at her best in a pair of turf starts since joining Wesley Ward but is expected to return to form back on dirt in this low-level claiming contest. Main danger Memorize is of interest on debut for a new barn, while Worth Avenue deserves some consideration too.

#3 Royal Meghan - Gulfstream R10 (22:49)

While the hat-trick seeking Flora Fantasy is sure to be popular, there may be some value in taking her on with Royal Meghan. The selection was no match for one at the top of her game last time but is in decent heart herself and should give the favourite a good run for her money. Bow Town Cat can emerge best of the rest.