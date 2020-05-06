To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 7 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Timeform select their three best bets at Kembla Grange on Thursday...

"...his best form puts him right in this."

Timeform on Bullet Fly

#2 Bullet Fly - Kembla Grange R6 (06:20)

Bullet Fly has placed in two of his three outings this campaign, and wasn't too far away from getting off the mark for the season when a long neck from the winner at Newcastle last time. He carries less weight this time around and his best form puts him right in this. The hat-trick seeking Alchermes rates the main danger, while El Coyote could sneak into the money again.

#4 Snitzify - Kembla Grange R7 (06:55)

Snitzify caught the eye when less-than-a-length fourth at Gosford on his first outing of the season, unable to justify favourtism but looking a sure winner next time out. He should race on the speed, and with this slight step back up in trip expected to play into his hands, he looks the one to aim at. Chanting found the frame when second at this track last time and rates highly on that effort, but has a wide draw to overcome, while Duty is another to keep an eye on as he steps up to this level for the first time.

#3 Golwen - Kembla Grange R8 (07:35)

Golwen made up good ground from midfield to finish third at this venue last time, ensuring he has never finished outside the money in three starts at this track, including one win. A better break this time should see him racing on the speed and, with fitness now on his side, the Godolpin charge should take plenty of catching. Joy For Us has been running consistently this term, though she is yet to open her account for the season, and the wide draw may be enough of an obstacle to ensure she again must settle for a place, while Speed And Style is another worth a second look in terms of place chances.

Recommended bets

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

KemG (AUS) 7th May (R6 1500m CL2)

Thursday 7 May, 6.20am

KemG (AUS) 7th May (R7 1200m CL1)

Thursday 7 May, 6.55am

KemG (AUS) 7th May (R8 1400m Hcap)

Thursday 7 May, 7.35am

Timeform,

