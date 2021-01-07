Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 7 January

#2 Sonny Quinn - Vaal R4 (12:53 GMT)

Sonny Quinn quickly bounced back from a poor run when not beaten far in second at this course last month and he is one to take seriously on the pick of his form. Stormy Seas should be right in the mix, too, while Mezuzah is also likely to be popular on his second start for Mike de Kock.

#1 Odd Rob - Vaal R5 (13:23 GMT)

Odd Rob is now a 10-year-old and is easily the oldest horse in this field, but he arrives in cracking form and looks the one to beat again. He proved at least as good as ever when resuming winning ways at the Vaal in October and ran at least as well in defeat over a much longer trip last time. This test is more suitable and he can prove too strong for the likes of Captain Chorus and Lord Melbourne.

#6 Ballet Shoes - Vaal R6 (13:53 GMT)

Ballet Shoes made a winning debut at the Vaal last year and has proved incredibly consistent this time round without winning. She has been presented with a good opportunity here, though, and it will be disappointing if she doesn't get her head back in front. Snow Palace looks the biggest threat.

