Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 6 February

Horses round the bend
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform head to Aqueduct for their best bets on Thursday...

"...can go one better on just his second start for the Mertkan Kantarmaci barn."

Timeform on Our Stormin Norman

#6 Inside Risk - Aqueduct R3 (19:25)

Inside Risk has been highly tried since breaking his maiden at Saratoga last year and now races at claiming level for the first time since getting off the mark. Bongga may be the best option for second, while Victory Boulevard also commands respect.

#1 Proven Reserves - Aqueduct R5 (20:25)

Proven Reserves is another who has faced some stiff tasks throughout a relatively short career and is dropping into straight claiming company for the first time. Chad Brown's charge should take plenty of stopping, with Promo Code the likely main danger.

#6 Our Stormin Norman - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

Runner-up on his last two outings, Our Stormin Norman can go one better on just his second start for the Mertkan Kantarmaci barn. Mandatory Payout could be the one for the forecast, while Impunity can claim a share of the minor money.

Recommended bets

Aque (US) 6th Feb (R3 7f Claim)

Thursday 6 February, 6.20pm

Stone Guitar
Bongga
Victory Boulevard
Surprise Visit
Inside Risk

Aque (US) 6th Feb (R5 1m Claim)

Thursday 6 February, 6.20pm

Proven Reserves
Walkoff
American Rule
Family Biz
Promo Code
Starting Point
Other Things Equal

Aque (US) 6th Feb (R6 6f Claim)

Thursday 6 February, 6.20pm

Wild Boar
I Saw It All
Vineyard Sound
Waynes Footsteps
Impunity
Our Stormin Norman
Mandatory Payout
Takeoff

Timeform,

