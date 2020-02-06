Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 6 February

#6 Inside Risk - Aqueduct R3 (19:25)

Inside Risk has been highly tried since breaking his maiden at Saratoga last year and now races at claiming level for the first time since getting off the mark. Bongga may be the best option for second, while Victory Boulevard also commands respect.

#1 Proven Reserves - Aqueduct R5 (20:25)

Proven Reserves is another who has faced some stiff tasks throughout a relatively short career and is dropping into straight claiming company for the first time. Chad Brown's charge should take plenty of stopping, with Promo Code the likely main danger.

#6 Our Stormin Norman - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

Runner-up on his last two outings, Our Stormin Norman can go one better on just his second start for the Mertkan Kantarmaci barn. Mandatory Payout could be the one for the forecast, while Impunity can claim a share of the minor money.