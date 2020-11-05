Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 5 November

#8 Winter Smoke - Vaal R7 (13:50)

Winter Smoke is quickly building up an impressive record, a winner of two of her four starts, and she was only narrowly beaten over this course and distance last time. She is a filly on the up and is taken to quickly bounce back to winning ways. Rapid Fire and South East appeal most of the remainder.

#9 May Queen - Vaal R8 (14:25)

May Queen showed much improved form to open her account at Turffontein in September, and she supplemented that with a career-best effort to land a handicap at this course last time. She is in the form of her life at the minute and gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick. Comaneci and Persica can fill the places.

#10 We All Chomies - Vaal R9 (15:00)

We All Chomies was below form when down the field at Turffontein last time, but he had been running relatively consistently prior to that, and he is capable of making a big impression on these terms. Irrevocable Dream looks the pick for second, while Deerupt could also make her presence felt.