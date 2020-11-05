To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 5 November

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"She is a filly on the up and is taken to quickly bounce back to winning ways."

Timeform on Winter Smoke

#8 Winter Smoke - Vaal R7 (13:50)

Winter Smoke is quickly building up an impressive record, a winner of two of her four starts, and she was only narrowly beaten over this course and distance last time. She is a filly on the up and is taken to quickly bounce back to winning ways. Rapid Fire and South East appeal most of the remainder.

#9 May Queen - Vaal R8 (14:25)

May Queen showed much improved form to open her account at Turffontein in September, and she supplemented that with a career-best effort to land a handicap at this course last time. She is in the form of her life at the minute and gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick. Comaneci and Persica can fill the places.

#10 We All Chomies - Vaal R9 (15:00)

We All Chomies was below form when down the field at Turffontein last time, but he had been running relatively consistently prior to that, and he is capable of making a big impression on these terms. Irrevocable Dream looks the pick for second, while Deerupt could also make her presence felt.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#8 Winter Smoke – Vaal R7 (13:50)
#9 May Queen – Vaal R8 (14:25)
#10 We All Chomies – Vaal R9 (15:00)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 5th Nov (R7 1000m Plt)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 November, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Epic Dream
Alex The Great
Look To The Sky
South East
Naafer
Visiway
Winter Smoke
Sweet Sensation
Slalom Queen
Rapid Fire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 5th Nov (R8 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 November, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Comaneci
Herstel
Impressive Duchess
Seemyvision
Persica
Fromheretoeternity
Zephira Rain
May Queen
Wild N Grey
La Valette
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 5th Nov (R9 1200m Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 November, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
After Hours
Soul Connection
Roger The Dodger
Grindelwald
Deerupt
Nazareth
Bangor Night
We All Chomies
Top Line
Imperial Twilight
Crown Guardian
Irrevocable Dream
Waimea
Master Boulder
Undisclosed
Elusive Jack
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles