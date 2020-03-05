To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Thursday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from the Vaal on Thursday...

"...now back to a mark that looks lenient judged on the pick of his form..."

Timeform on Seventh of June

#15 Fayrooz - Vaal R5 (13:35 GMT)

Fayrooz improved from her debut to finish a close-up fourth at Turffontein last time, and she looks sure to take plenty of beating if taking a similar step forward here. Dance Class and Cotopaxi are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#2 Rivonia Boulevard - Vaal R6 (14:10 GMT)

Rivonia Boulevard proved better than ever when winning here last time and should give another good account in his follow-up bid, with further progress not ruled out after only seven starts. Bohica had several of these behind when fourth on his penultimate start at Turffontein and is feared most ahead of Seven Patriots.

#4 Seventh of June - Vaal R7 (14:45 GMT)

Seventh of June has been given some respite by the handicapper since his latest outing at this venue, now back to a mark that looks lenient judged on the pick of his form. The six-year-old could be worth chancing at rewarding odds, with Street Flyer and Tokyo Drift best of the rest.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#15 Fayrooz - Vaal R5 (13:35 GMT)
#2 Rivonia Boulevard - Vaal R6 (14:10 GMT)
#4 Seventh of June - Vaal R7 (14:45 GMT)

South Africa SmartPlays are up £137.80 over the last 7 days

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 5th Mar (R7 1600m Hcap)

Thursday 5 March, 11.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
Tokyo Drift
Hidden Agenda
Tigers Rock
Seventh Of June
Darkest Hour
Electromagnetic
Canquari
Street Flyer
The Rocketman
Bouncing Tigger
So Long Spring
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles