Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

#15 Fayrooz - Vaal R5 (13:35 GMT)

Fayrooz improved from her debut to finish a close-up fourth at Turffontein last time, and she looks sure to take plenty of beating if taking a similar step forward here. Dance Class and Cotopaxi are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#2 Rivonia Boulevard - Vaal R6 (14:10 GMT)

Rivonia Boulevard proved better than ever when winning here last time and should give another good account in his follow-up bid, with further progress not ruled out after only seven starts. Bohica had several of these behind when fourth on his penultimate start at Turffontein and is feared most ahead of Seven Patriots.

#4 Seventh of June - Vaal R7 (14:45 GMT)

Seventh of June has been given some respite by the handicapper since his latest outing at this venue, now back to a mark that looks lenient judged on the pick of his form. The six-year-old could be worth chancing at rewarding odds, with Street Flyer and Tokyo Drift best of the rest.

