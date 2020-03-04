To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

All-weather hooves
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...she is readily fancied to complete a hat-trick..."

Timeform on Light Lily

Back
Light Lily - 14:00 Southwell

Light Lily will have to race from 3 lb out of the handicap, but she has been seriously impressive on her last two starts switched to this surface, and will prove very hard to beat. She was a surprise 50/1 winner on her debut at this track last month, and followed up in emphatic fashion over C&D last time, leading on the bridle over a furlong out and drawing clear under a hands-and-heels ride. There could be even more to come from her and she is readily fancied to complete a hat-trick.

Lay
Charlie Arthur - 15:45 Southwell

Charlie Arthur is building an excellent record on this surface, and that paired with the form of Richard Hughes' stable means that he is likely to be short enough in the market. However, with the likes of The Eagle's Nest on the field, who himself has looked as good as ever on fibresand, he could be worth opposing.

Smart Stat
Sending Love - 14:25 Wincanton

2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 4 runnings

Paul Nicholls has done well in this race in recent years and Sending Love looks another likely type. He seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, not making his Rules debut until three years after winning his point, but he showed plenty to work on when third in a maiden at Uttoxeter last month. That was over three miles, but he left the impression this drop in distance would suit, and he looks the best prospect in this field.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Sthl 5th Mar (1m Hcap)

Thursday 5 March, 2.00pm

Light Lily
Broken Rifle
River Song
Rulers Kingdom
Red Jasper
Mystic River
Winc 5th Mar (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Thursday 5 March, 1.50pm

Mickey Buckman
Sending Love
Buckhorn George
Blazers Mill
Call Simon
Hows The Cricket
Legende De Minuit
Ardbruce
Into The Woods
Sam Miguel
Alkademon
Thestopperdunne
Sthl 5th Mar (1m Hcap)

Thursday 5 March, 2.00pm

The Eagles Nest
Charlie Arthur
Mister Music
Noble Account
Kentuckyconnection
Zodiakos
Timeform,

