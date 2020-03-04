Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

Back

Light Lily - 14:00 Southwell

Light Lily will have to race from 3 lb out of the handicap, but she has been seriously impressive on her last two starts switched to this surface, and will prove very hard to beat. She was a surprise 50/1 winner on her debut at this track last month, and followed up in emphatic fashion over C&D last time, leading on the bridle over a furlong out and drawing clear under a hands-and-heels ride. There could be even more to come from her and she is readily fancied to complete a hat-trick.

Lay

Charlie Arthur - 15:45 Southwell

Charlie Arthur is building an excellent record on this surface, and that paired with the form of Richard Hughes' stable means that he is likely to be short enough in the market. However, with the likes of The Eagle's Nest on the field, who himself has looked as good as ever on fibresand, he could be worth opposing.

Smart Stat

Sending Love - 14:25 Wincanton

2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 4 runnings

Paul Nicholls has done well in this race in recent years and Sending Love looks another likely type. He seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, not making his Rules debut until three years after winning his point, but he showed plenty to work on when third in a maiden at Uttoxeter last month. That was over three miles, but he left the impression this drop in distance would suit, and he looks the best prospect in this field.