Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 4 March

#1 Sabrina Fairchild - Vaal R4 (12:40 GMT)

Sabrina Fairchild has made all of her starts at this track, and returned from a short break with an encouraging run over course and distance two weeks ago. She is entitled to tighten up for that effort and stands out on form here. Shikuru is hard to ignore on her debut, while Sanuk is another to bear in mind.

#7 Hotchiwitchi - Vaal R5 (13:15 GMT)

Hotchiwitchi started at 22/1 for her debut at Turffontein in December but shaped with plenty of encouragement to finish third and the form is working out well with the second and fourth both winner their next start. There should be progress in Hotchiwitchi now and she will be hard to beat. Greenhill is probably the biggest danger, while Spanish Song is interesting on debut.

#1 Castle Durrow - Vaal R7 (14:25 GMT)

Castle Durrow won her first two starts last year and has held her form well since. She wasn't disgraced in a Grade 2 at Turffontein last time and has been presented a good opportunity here. Ideal Angel could be the sternest opposition, while Bebop is also considered.

