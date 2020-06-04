To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 4 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Belmont Park on Thursday...

"...has been posting respectable efforts against much classier opposition..."

Timeform on Le General

#2 First Dawn - Belmont Park R1 (18:15)

First Dawn hasn't finished outside the top three since March of last year, and this could be a good opportunity for her to belatedly regain the winning thread. She was no match for a runaway winner at Aqueduct last time, but this looks an easier task, and she makes plenty of appeal on these terms. Smiles From Sadie and Our Ticket are others likely to be on the premises.

#10 Le General - Belmont Park R7 (21:32)

This represents a significant drop in grade for Le General, who has been posting respectable efforts against much classier opposition of late. Trainer Michelle Nevin has a decent record with horses after a layoff, so Le General gets the vote ahead of Bears Mafia and Northern Haze, both of whom are having their first run for a new stable.

#8 Sadler's Joy - Belmont Park R9 (22:36)

Top-class performer and multiple-time winner Sadler's Joy immediately stands out in this contest. The Thomas Albertrani charge is used to contesting much bigger prizes than this, having racked up over $2m in prize money during his career, so he gets the vote to open his season with a victory. This is by no means a sub-standard renewal of this race however, with Rocketry and dual Group 1 winner Channel Maker both major players.

Recommended bets

#2 First Dawn – Belmont Park R1 (18:15)
#10 Le General – Belmont Park R7 (21:32)
#8 Sadler’s Joy – Belmont Park R9 (22:36)

Timeform,

