Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 4 June

Che Bella - Vaal R7 (14:35)

Che Bella reeled off a quick-fire hat-trick over this course and distance at the beginning of last year and has continued in good form since, notably when showing improved form to regain the winning thread at this track in December. She proved herself as good as even when a good second in a Turffontein handicap in March, and should be able to make her presence felt on her reappearance. All Of Me and Celtic Sea look the pick of the remainder.

Throng - Vaal R8 (15:10)

Throng is twenty one runs without a win but has looked in good form since the turn of the year, knocking on the door in each of his three runs, including when beaten a short head at Greyville on his final outing in February. Up just 1 lb for that effort, he should put up another bold showing here, so he gets the vote ahead of Royal Italian and Bien Venue.

True Words - Vaal R9 (15:45)

True Words showed improved form to get off the mark for the year at this venue in March before producing a career best, and by some way, to run out a wide-margin winner at Flamingo Park just six days later. He shaped as though still in form when a creditable third back at the latter venue on his final appearance, and a repeat of any of his recent efforts ought to be more than enough for him to regain the winning thread. Follow My Path is marginally preferred to Meeraas for second.