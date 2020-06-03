Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 4 June

Newm 4th Jun (5f Nov Stks)
Thursday 4 June, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vedute
|Eye Of Heaven
|Tactical
|Chattri
|GET IT
|Gussy Mac
|Bright Armor
|Zamaani
|Porfin
|Rooster
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...
Back
Bear Force One - 17:55 Newmarket
Bear Force One improved rapidly last season and, with only five starts to his name, could still have plenty to offer. He routed his rivals on his handicap debut at Newbury, scooting five lengths clear, and was only headed close home at Kempton when trying to defy an 11 lb higher mark. He still looks fairly treated and could be a class above apart from these rivals.
The William Haggas-trained Al Salt hails from a good family and is in excellent hands. He wasn't seen to best effect on debut, when handed the worst of the draw and forced to race wide throughout, and is likely much better than he could show at Chelmsford. However, he is a short price for a horse who is likely to appreciate further, and there are a couple of interesting newcomers in opposition - most notably Tilsit, whose dam is a half-sister to Kingman - so he is worth opposing.
Smart Stat
Tactical - 13:50 Newmarket
£20.47 - Andrew Balding's profit to a £1 level stakes with debutants
Tactical's dam, Make Fast, was an impressive winner on debut for Andrew Balding and ended up reaching a useful level of form, twice finishing runner-up in listed company. Andrew Balding's level-stake profit with debutants shows that he can get them ready first time and Tactical makes plenty of appeal on paper.
Back - Bear Force One - 17:55 Newmarket
Lay - Al Salt - 14:10 Newcastle
Smart Stat - Tactical - 13:50 Newmarket
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
Thursday 4 June, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vedute
|Eye Of Heaven
|Tactical
|Chattri
|GET IT
|Gussy Mac
|Bright Armor
|Zamaani
|Porfin
|Rooster
Join to place betsJoin today
Thursday 4 June, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cliffs of Capri
|Bear Force One
|Asdaa
|Via Serendipity
|Deep Intrigue
|Excellent Times
|Arbalet
|Kimifive
|Hateya
|Rathbone
|Jacks Point
|Lyndon B
Join to place betsJoin today