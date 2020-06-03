Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 4 June

Back

Bear Force One - 17:55 Newmarket

Bear Force One improved rapidly last season and, with only five starts to his name, could still have plenty to offer. He routed his rivals on his handicap debut at Newbury, scooting five lengths clear, and was only headed close home at Kempton when trying to defy an 11 lb higher mark. He still looks fairly treated and could be a class above apart from these rivals.

Lay

Al Salt - 14:10 Newcastle

The William Haggas-trained Al Salt hails from a good family and is in excellent hands. He wasn't seen to best effect on debut, when handed the worst of the draw and forced to race wide throughout, and is likely much better than he could show at Chelmsford. However, he is a short price for a horse who is likely to appreciate further, and there are a couple of interesting newcomers in opposition - most notably Tilsit, whose dam is a half-sister to Kingman - so he is worth opposing.

Smart Stat

Tactical - 13:50 Newmarket

£20.47 - Andrew Balding's profit to a £1 level stakes with debutants

Tactical's dam, Make Fast, was an impressive winner on debut for Andrew Balding and ended up reaching a useful level of form, twice finishing runner-up in listed company. Andrew Balding's level-stake profit with debutants shows that he can get them ready first time and Tactical makes plenty of appeal on paper.