To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Darts at Home Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 4 June

Racing at Newmarket
The action returns to the Rowley Mile on Thursday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

Back
Bear Force One - 17:55 Newmarket

Bear Force One improved rapidly last season and, with only five starts to his name, could still have plenty to offer. He routed his rivals on his handicap debut at Newbury, scooting five lengths clear, and was only headed close home at Kempton when trying to defy an 11 lb higher mark. He still looks fairly treated and could be a class above apart from these rivals.

Lay
Al Salt - 14:10 Newcastle

The William Haggas-trained Al Salt hails from a good family and is in excellent hands. He wasn't seen to best effect on debut, when handed the worst of the draw and forced to race wide throughout, and is likely much better than he could show at Chelmsford. However, he is a short price for a horse who is likely to appreciate further, and there are a couple of interesting newcomers in opposition - most notably Tilsit, whose dam is a half-sister to Kingman - so he is worth opposing.

Smart Stat
Tactical - 13:50 Newmarket

£20.47 - Andrew Balding's profit to a £1 level stakes with debutants

Tactical's dam, Make Fast, was an impressive winner on debut for Andrew Balding and ended up reaching a useful level of form, twice finishing runner-up in listed company. Andrew Balding's level-stake profit with debutants shows that he can get them ready first time and Tactical makes plenty of appeal on paper.

Free form study

To celebrate the return of racing, Timeform Race Passes - the ultimate form guide - is free this week

Recommended bets

Back - Bear Force One - 17:55 Newmarket
Lay - Al Salt - 14:10 Newcastle
Smart Stat - Tactical - 13:50 Newmarket

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Newm 4th Jun (5f Nov Stks)

Thursday 4 June, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vedute
Eye Of Heaven
Tactical
Chattri
GET IT
Gussy Mac
Bright Armor
Zamaani
Porfin
Rooster
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newm 4th Jun (7f Hcap)

Thursday 4 June, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cliffs of Capri
Bear Force One
Asdaa
Via Serendipity
Deep Intrigue
Excellent Times
Arbalet
Kimifive
Hateya
Rathbone
Jacks Point
Lyndon B
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles