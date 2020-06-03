Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 4 June

#7 Beauty Betty - Wangaratta R6 (06:00)

Beauty Betty bounced back to winning ways when coming from midfield to win by a nose at Ballarat last time, taking her career tally to two wins from three runs. She has still more to offer, and with further improvement anticipated, she should be taking this race before having her sights raised. Front Page gets a nice draw and could offer the main opposition, while Mecklenberg County may be able to claim third.

#1 Tatunka - Wangaratta R7 (06:30)

Tatunka overcame a slow start to charge home out wide and get up in the final strides at Seymour last time, and should have even more to offer here from a low draw. He is at his best when the mud is flying so he gets the vote ahead of Away Cruising and Malevolent, who will both have an unfavourable draw to overcome.

#2 Heyington Station - Wangaratta R8 (07:00)

This represents a drop in grade for Heyington Station, whose recent efforts in valuable races at Caulfield and Flemington make for good reading in the context of this race. He acts well with the sting out of the ground and is capable of another strong show here. El Guerrouj won over this course and distance on his most recent outing and is feared most, with Key To The Mak making up the shortlist.