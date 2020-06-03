To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 4 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at Wangaratta on Thursday...

"...acts well with the sting out of the ground and is capable of another strong show here."

Timeform on Hayington Station

#7 Beauty Betty - Wangaratta R6 (06:00)

Beauty Betty bounced back to winning ways when coming from midfield to win by a nose at Ballarat last time, taking her career tally to two wins from three runs. She has still more to offer, and with further improvement anticipated, she should be taking this race before having her sights raised. Front Page gets a nice draw and could offer the main opposition, while Mecklenberg County may be able to claim third.

#1 Tatunka - Wangaratta R7 (06:30)

Tatunka overcame a slow start to charge home out wide and get up in the final strides at Seymour last time, and should have even more to offer here from a low draw. He is at his best when the mud is flying so he gets the vote ahead of Away Cruising and Malevolent, who will both have an unfavourable draw to overcome.

#2 Heyington Station - Wangaratta R8 (07:00)

This represents a drop in grade for Heyington Station, whose recent efforts in valuable races at Caulfield and Flemington make for good reading in the context of this race. He acts well with the sting out of the ground and is capable of another strong show here. El Guerrouj won over this course and distance on his most recent outing and is feared most, with Key To The Mak making up the shortlist.

Recommended bets

#7 Beauty Betty – Wangaratta R6 (06:00)
#1 Tatunka – Wangaratta R7 (06:30)
#2 Heyington Station – Wangaratta R8 (07:00)

Wang (AUS) 4th Jun (R6 1170m Hcap)

Thursday 4 June, 6.00am

Back Lay
1. Front Page
2. Liberty Song
3. Wind Force
4. Carwelkin
5. Devils Rain
7. Beauty Betty
8. Chipsaredown
9. Double Dink
10. Rose Of Capri
11. Mecklenberg County
12. Princess Kayo
13. Painte
15. Stayawake
16. Lady Marizza
17. Miss Belisa
18. Tori Marguerite
Wang (AUS) 4th Jun (R7 1400m Hcap)

Thursday 4 June, 6.30am

1. Tatunka
2. Campobasso
3. Coonawarra
4. Green Ivy
5. Seminoles
6. Malevolent
7. Miss Skeptical
8. Kapover
9. Toorak Warrior
10. Away Cruising
11. Natter
12. Smokin Hard
13. Sebsilk
14. Wave Reviews
15. Blue Valour
16. Get Ya Kicks
17. Vogue Empress
18. The Weald
Wang (AUS) 4th Jun (R8 1400m Hcap)

Thursday 4 June, 7.00am

1. Da Power
2. Heyington Station
3. El Guerrouj
4. Brother Paul
6. Rivage
7. Ghost Doctor
8. Key To The Mak
9. Necessitas
10. Aleda
12. Uncovered Beauty
13. Really Swish
15. Constant Flow
16. Duke Of Castille
17. All Dreams
Timeform,

