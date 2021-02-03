Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 4 February
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Thursday...
"He can stamp himself a genuine Dubai World Cup candidate..."
Timeform on Matterhorn
Dubai Future made a pleasing return to action when runner-up here a fortnight ago, and on the pick of last season's British form, he appeals as the pick of the weights with Dettori taking over for the first time. Stable companion Global Heat is hard to ignore on the back of a career-best win, though does have stamina to prove over this longer trip. Ghostwatch is another that might well have a say in a Godolphin-dominated affair.
Matterhorn - 16:15 Meydan
Matterhorn has a lengthy absence to overcome but is a tough and reliable sort who rates the clear form pick too so he should prove hard to beat. He can stamp himself a genuine Dubai World Cup candidate with a win in this Group 3 contest. Multiple course winner Secret Ambition is always to be respected round here and looks the one to chase him home. Three-time C&D scorer Kimbear should also figure.
An interesting and competitive finale in which Man Of Promise is taken to double his career tally having shaped encouragingly when runner-up on handicap debut at Newmarket back in August. With further improvement on the cards, he may prove tough to beat off a mark that looks very workable. Top-weight Ekhtiyaar is feared most after a pipe-opener here over a furlong shorter a fortnight ago, ahead of King Ragnar and Fleeting Prince.
Dubai Future – 15:05 Meydan
Matterhorn – 16:15 Meydan
Man Of Promise – 17:25 Meydan
