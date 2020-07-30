Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 30 July

#6 Vip Nation - Saratoga R3 (19:20)

Vip Nation caught the eye when fourth on her comeback run at Belmont last month and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Rosebud's Hop pressed a fast pace when second at Tampa Bay last time and may be the one to give the selection most to think, while Beach Dreaming and Team Win can battle it out for third.

#5 Gem of Carlos - Evangeline R2 (00:17)

Gem of Carlos hasn't really fired since joining his current barn but now gets a significant class drop and that may be enough to see him recapture the sort of form he was showing at Fair Grounds at the beginning of the year. Broadway Jones has one of the best riders at this track in the saddle and is also likely to be on the premises.

#6 Shot On Windy Hill - Evangeline R7 (02:32)

Shot On Windy Hill bounced back to his best with a good runner-up finish here last time and looks to have been somewhat underestimated on the Morning Line prices. Custom Ready is well worth noting and is a contender too, while Half Ours N Stormy is another who demands a closer look.