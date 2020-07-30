Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 30 July

#5 Chariot of Gold - Vaal R6 (14:00 BST)

Chariot of Gold showed a good attitude to resume winning ways in a handicap at Turffontein last month, running right up to her best to land the spoils by a neck. That form identifies her as one of the top-rated runners in this line-up, so there is no reason why she can't mount a bold follow-up bid. Gold Griffin is feared most ahead of Palace Green.

#7 Category Four - Vaal R8 (15:10 BST)

Category Four is a solid operator at this sort of level, as he showed when beaten only narrowly in a similar event at this venue last time. He's equally effective over this slightly longer trip and looks to obvious sound claims of going one better if arriving in the same form. Now And Forever and Whipping Boy could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#2 Soul of Wit - Vaal R9 (15:45 BST)

Soul of Wit should be spot on for today on her third start since returning from three months on the sidelines. She is slowly coming down the weights, too, and looks to have plenty in her favour in what is a weaker race than those she usually contests. Heart of A Legend and Movie Show also merit consideration.

