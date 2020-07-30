To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 30 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"...looks to have plenty in her favour in what is a weaker race than those she usually contests..."

Timeform on Soul of Wit

#5 Chariot of Gold - Vaal R6 (14:00 BST)

Chariot of Gold showed a good attitude to resume winning ways in a handicap at Turffontein last month, running right up to her best to land the spoils by a neck. That form identifies her as one of the top-rated runners in this line-up, so there is no reason why she can't mount a bold follow-up bid. Gold Griffin is feared most ahead of Palace Green.

#7 Category Four - Vaal R8 (15:10 BST)

Category Four is a solid operator at this sort of level, as he showed when beaten only narrowly in a similar event at this venue last time. He's equally effective over this slightly longer trip and looks to obvious sound claims of going one better if arriving in the same form. Now And Forever and Whipping Boy could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#2 Soul of Wit - Vaal R9 (15:45 BST)

Soul of Wit should be spot on for today on her third start since returning from three months on the sidelines. She is slowly coming down the weights, too, and looks to have plenty in her favour in what is a weaker race than those she usually contests. Heart of A Legend and Movie Show also merit consideration.

Vaal (RSA) 30th Jul (R6 2400m Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 July, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Christopher Robin
Diamond Dancer
Odd Rob
Popsicle Toes
Chariot Of Gold
Snorting Bull
Gold Griffin
African Adventure
Major Return
Jagesa Jagesa
Dance Class
Hold Your Horses
Village Deep
Palace Green
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 30th Jul (R8 1450m Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 July, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whipping Boy
Dark Tide
Holy Man
The Lawyer
Waqaas
Varimax
Category Four
Secret Dynasty
Floribunda
Bouncing Tigger
Now And Forever
Private Ruler
The Brass Way
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 30th Jul (R9 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 July, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Heart Of A Legend
Soul Of Wit
Trousseau
Sheer Talent
Persica
Indian Song
Movie Show
All About Sophia
Jenny Mcgee
Westwing Belter
Speechmaker
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

