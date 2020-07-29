To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 30 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Hawkesbury on Thursday...

"...back over the same C&D as when recording his only previous career win..."

Timeform on Canyonero

#2 Olmeto - Hawkesbury R4 (06:05 BST)

Olmeto was knocking on the door when last seen in competitive action, finishing in the first three in each of his last four outings. The form he showed sets the standard in this contest, and, with further progress not ruled out, he is fancied to gain a deserved first success after nine months on the sidelines. Club Legend was only narrowly denied at Wagga last time and could be the one to give the selection most to do.

#3 In Flanders - Hawkesbury R6 (07:15 BST)

In Flanders has been highly tried in her short career to date, finishing behind talented performers such as Away Game, Macroura and Cellsabeel. There doesn't appear to be anything of that calibre in opposition here, and she looks to hold obvious claims after showing up well in a barrier trial at this venue recently. Spirituality and Torun are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#2 Canyonero - Hawkesbury R7 (07:50 BST)

Canyonero is improving with racing and shaped encouragingly when third at Goulburn last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than a length. He is entitled to strip fitter with that first outing for five months under his belt, and it will be disappointing if he isn't thereabouts now back over the same C&D as when recording his only previous career win. Cathay and Delightful Dream head the list of dangers.

Recommended bets

#2 Olmeto - Hawkesbury R4 (06:05 BST)
#3 In Flanders - Hawkesbury R6 (07:15 BST)
#2 Canyonero - Hawkesbury R7 (07:50 BST)

Hawk (AUS) 30th Jul (R4 1800m Mdn)

Thursday 30 July, 6.05am

1. Club Legend
2. Olmeto
3. Jenessa
4. Bianchi Cup
5. Final Showdown
6. Flying Alliance
7. Misty Brook
Hawk (AUS) 30th Jul (R6 1000m Mdn)

Thursday 30 July, 7.15am

3. In Flanders
4. Spirituality
5. Dashing Statement
6. Nishikori
7. Torun
8. Disengage
9. Mr Cruise
11. More Joie
Hawk (AUS) 30th Jul (R7 1100m CL1)

Thursday 30 July, 7.50am

1. Angelo
2. Canyonero
3. Our Fox
4. Belle Of Clonmel
5. Delightful Dream
6. Moetta
7. Cathay
9. Adamas Prince
10. Our Blue Moon
12. Moon Over Menah
Timeform,

