Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 30 July

Hawk (AUS) 30th Jul (R4 1800m Mdn)Show Hide
Thursday 30 July, 6.05am
|Back
|Lay
|1. Club Legend
|2. Olmeto
|3. Jenessa
|4. Bianchi Cup
|5. Final Showdown
|6. Flying Alliance
|7. Misty Brook
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Hawkesbury on Thursday...
"...back over the same C&D as when recording his only previous career win..."
Timeform on Canyonero
#2 Olmeto - Hawkesbury R4 (06:05 BST)
Olmeto was knocking on the door when last seen in competitive action, finishing in the first three in each of his last four outings. The form he showed sets the standard in this contest, and, with further progress not ruled out, he is fancied to gain a deserved first success after nine months on the sidelines. Club Legend was only narrowly denied at Wagga last time and could be the one to give the selection most to do.
#3 In Flanders - Hawkesbury R6 (07:15 BST)
In Flanders has been highly tried in her short career to date, finishing behind talented performers such as Away Game, Macroura and Cellsabeel. There doesn't appear to be anything of that calibre in opposition here, and she looks to hold obvious claims after showing up well in a barrier trial at this venue recently. Spirituality and Torun are others who might have a say in proceedings.
#2 Canyonero - Hawkesbury R7 (07:50 BST)
Canyonero is improving with racing and shaped encouragingly when third at Goulburn last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than a length. He is entitled to strip fitter with that first outing for five months under his belt, and it will be disappointing if he isn't thereabouts now back over the same C&D as when recording his only previous career win. Cathay and Delightful Dream head the list of dangers.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#2 Olmeto - Hawkesbury R4 (06:05 BST)
#3 In Flanders - Hawkesbury R6 (07:15 BST)
#2 Canyonero - Hawkesbury R7 (07:50 BST)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Thursday 30 July, 6.05am
|Back
|Lay
|1. Club Legend
|2. Olmeto
|3. Jenessa
|4. Bianchi Cup
|5. Final Showdown
|6. Flying Alliance
|7. Misty Brook
Thursday 30 July, 7.15am
|Back
|Lay
|3. In Flanders
|4. Spirituality
|5. Dashing Statement
|6. Nishikori
|7. Torun
|8. Disengage
|9. Mr Cruise
|11. More Joie
Thursday 30 July, 7.50am
|Back
|Lay
|1. Angelo
|2. Canyonero
|3. Our Fox
|4. Belle Of Clonmel
|5. Delightful Dream
|6. Moetta
|7. Cathay
|9. Adamas Prince
|10. Our Blue Moon
|12. Moon Over Menah