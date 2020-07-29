Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 30 July

#2 Olmeto - Hawkesbury R4 (06:05 BST)

Olmeto was knocking on the door when last seen in competitive action, finishing in the first three in each of his last four outings. The form he showed sets the standard in this contest, and, with further progress not ruled out, he is fancied to gain a deserved first success after nine months on the sidelines. Club Legend was only narrowly denied at Wagga last time and could be the one to give the selection most to do.

#3 In Flanders - Hawkesbury R6 (07:15 BST)

In Flanders has been highly tried in her short career to date, finishing behind talented performers such as Away Game, Macroura and Cellsabeel. There doesn't appear to be anything of that calibre in opposition here, and she looks to hold obvious claims after showing up well in a barrier trial at this venue recently. Spirituality and Torun are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#2 Canyonero - Hawkesbury R7 (07:50 BST)

Canyonero is improving with racing and shaped encouragingly when third at Goulburn last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than a length. He is entitled to strip fitter with that first outing for five months under his belt, and it will be disappointing if he isn't thereabouts now back over the same C&D as when recording his only previous career win. Cathay and Delightful Dream head the list of dangers.

