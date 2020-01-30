To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 30 January

Horses on dirt in the US
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform head to Aqueduct and for their best bets on Thursday...

"...may well be capable of building on her good runner-up finish here earlier in the month."

Timeform on Elegant Rose

#4 Inclunation - Aqueduct R4 (19:25)

Inclunation has been placed on his last two starts and looks worth siding with in a claimer that lacks a bit of depth. My Amanjena may be next best, while True Blue Giant is another to consider.

#7 Malibu Mischief - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)

Malibu Mischief is a little bit all or nothing but has joined the high-percentage outfit of Michael Miceli since her last start, and may well be capable of bouncing back from that poor effort. Radiantrithym and Miss Mi Mi look the main threats.

#2 Elegant Rose - Aqueduct R7 (20:55)

An interesting starter allowance contest that can go the way of the consistent Elegant Rose. She hasn't been with this barn too long and may well be capable of building on her good runner-up finish here earlier in the month. Peggy Sue looks the one for the forecast.

