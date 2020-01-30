Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 30 January

#4 Inclunation - Aqueduct R4 (19:25)

Inclunation has been placed on his last two starts and looks worth siding with in a claimer that lacks a bit of depth. My Amanjena may be next best, while True Blue Giant is another to consider.

#7 Malibu Mischief - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)

Malibu Mischief is a little bit all or nothing but has joined the high-percentage outfit of Michael Miceli since her last start, and may well be capable of bouncing back from that poor effort. Radiantrithym and Miss Mi Mi look the main threats.

#2 Elegant Rose - Aqueduct R7 (20:55)

An interesting starter allowance contest that can go the way of the consistent Elegant Rose. She hasn't been with this barn too long and may well be capable of building on her good runner-up finish here earlier in the month. Peggy Sue looks the one for the forecast.