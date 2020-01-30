Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 30 January
Timeform select their three best bets from the Vaal on Thursday...
"...looks the one they all have to beat."
Timeform on Darkest Hour
#7 Nordic Rebel - Vaal R5 (12:50 GMT)
Nordic Rebel produced a career best when landing a course-and-distance handicap last month, and with the second and third both going in since, that looks a strong piece of form. Finchatton is tough to ignore where second place is concerned, while Flash Burn can win the battle for the minor prize money.
#9 Darkest Hour - Vaal R6 (13:30 GMT)
Darkest Hour ran a bit below form at Turffontein last time but had previously put together a couple of solid efforts at this venue - including once over this trip, and looks the one they all have to beat. Waqaas looks the main danger, while Capetown Affair edges the vote for third.
#6 Rocky Path - Vaal R7 (14:05 GMT)
Rocky Path has been in good form of late and a repeat of his latest performance, when runner-up over this course and distance, should be enough to see him go one better here. At Hand finished a half-length behind him that day and will offer stiff opposition once again, while Christopher Robin makes up the shortlist.
