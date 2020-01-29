Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 30 January
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...
"...is difficult to oppose now bidding for the hat-trick."
Timeform on Will To Win
Despite being unable to sustain a big move into contention in the Classic Chase at this venue earlier this month, Darcal did shape like a well-treated horse for much of the way before departing four from home. This return to 3m1f should be much more suitable and, having been eased 2 lb, Colin Tizzard's charge makes plenty of appeal.
Kateson showed up well for a long way when second in a good novice at Exeter on his chasing debut, but went backwards next time when pitched into a handicap at Newbury. He is up against some progressive chasers here and preference is for Mr Clarkson, who showed good aptitude for this discipline at Exeter last month.
Smart Stat
Will To Win - 14:30 Southwell
24% - Simon Crisford's strike rate with handicap debutants
After opening his account with a bit in hand, Will To Win followed up in good style at Wolverhampton earlier this month, finding plenty to defy his penalty and win by a half-length. He probably deserves extra credit for that win after digging deep under pressure, and is difficult to oppose now bidding for the hat-trick.
