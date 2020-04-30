Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 30 April

#4 Bimini - Gulfstream R5 (20:13)

Bimini has faced some stiff tasks since winning at Gulfstream Park West in October and can take advantage of dropping into a claimer for the first time. Mystic Nile may be the one for the forecast, while Janet B Doesit All is another who is entitled to a second look.

#9 Fuddled - Gulfstream R6 (20:45)

Fuddled ran a super race when beaten just a neck on debut over this course and distance in March and should have plenty of improvement to come. Tyler Gafflione takes over from Joel Rosario in the plate, and this highly-promising filly is taken to get off the mark at just the second attempt.

#10 Fast Magic - Gulfstream R8 (21:48)

The maiden that Fast Magic finished third in on debut at Churchill Downs in November has produced numerous subsequent winners and he can add to that tally with success in this maiden claimer. The layoff since then is a slight concern but Kenny McPeek's colt appears to be working well for this comeback run.