Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 30 April

#6 Office Jim - Pakenham R6 (10:30)

Office Jim has been running well of late, placing in each of his four races prior to comfortably breaking his maiden here last start, ahead of a subsequent winner. There is every chance he can improve on his recent performance, and with Mark Zahra in the saddle again, he has an excellent chance of following up. Mr Stylish is rated highly and represents the chief threat, while Quail Hollow is another worth a second look.

#10 Kootara - Pakenham R7 (11:00)

Kootara has been impressive in recent runs, hitting the frame in each of her last four outings, including when narrowly denied over this course and distance last time after being forced to race wide. She takes a drop in the weights here and looks the one they all have to aim at. Vincent Van Go disappointed last time but had shown good form prior to that, so shouldn't be ruled out lightly, while there is every chance impressive last-time-out winner Leverage can improve further and play a part in proceedings.

#2 Hot Reward - Pakenham R8 (11:30)

Hot Reward got his season off to a strong start when getting up in the last couple of strides to break his maiden at Sale, and he nearly followed up at this venue last time, but was narrowly denied after a driving finish. He rates highly here and should have more to offer, particularly with Brian Park in the saddle. No Change disappointed at Caulfield last time but this represents a drop in grade and he will offer plenty of opposition if running up to his best, while Maracada is another capable of a strong showing.