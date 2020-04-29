To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 30 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets at Pakenham on Thursday...

"...rates highly here and should have more to offer..."

Timeform on Hot Reward

#6 Office Jim - Pakenham R6 (10:30)

Office Jim has been running well of late, placing in each of his four races prior to comfortably breaking his maiden here last start, ahead of a subsequent winner. There is every chance he can improve on his recent performance, and with Mark Zahra in the saddle again, he has an excellent chance of following up. Mr Stylish is rated highly and represents the chief threat, while Quail Hollow is another worth a second look.

#10 Kootara - Pakenham R7 (11:00)

Kootara has been impressive in recent runs, hitting the frame in each of her last four outings, including when narrowly denied over this course and distance last time after being forced to race wide. She takes a drop in the weights here and looks the one they all have to aim at. Vincent Van Go disappointed last time but had shown good form prior to that, so shouldn't be ruled out lightly, while there is every chance impressive last-time-out winner Leverage can improve further and play a part in proceedings.

#2 Hot Reward - Pakenham R8 (11:30)

Hot Reward got his season off to a strong start when getting up in the last couple of strides to break his maiden at Sale, and he nearly followed up at this venue last time, but was narrowly denied after a driving finish. He rates highly here and should have more to offer, particularly with Brian Park in the saddle. No Change disappointed at Caulfield last time but this represents a drop in grade and he will offer plenty of opposition if running up to his best, while Maracada is another capable of a strong showing.

Recommended bets

#6 Office Jim - Pakenham R6 (10:30)
#10 Kootara - Pakenham R7 (11:00)
#2 Hot Reward - Pakenham R8 (11:30)

Pakn (AUS) 30th Apr (R6 1400m Hcap)

Thursday 30 April, 10.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Annunciate
2. El Phoenix
3. Mrs Bignell
4. Curly Burgin
5. Mr Stylish
6. Office Jim
7. Quail Hollow
8. Call Me Shamus
9. Southern Bolt
10. Sweeping The Board
11. Orbiting
12. Vionetta
13. Governor Landy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Pakn (AUS) 30th Apr (R7 1200m Hcap)

Thursday 30 April, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Eagle Ridge
2. Magnesprit
3. General Cos
4. Sacred Kiwi
5. So Skilled
6. Vincent Van Go
7. Grand Diamond
8. Leveraged
9. Angel Lass
10. Kootara
11. Private Profit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Pakn (AUS) 30th Apr (R8 1200m CL1)

Thursday 30 April, 11.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Hot Reward
3. No Change
4. Carmen Sandiego
5. Schillina
6. Outrigger
7. Arigato
8. Marcada
9. Little Mannix
10. Hawkestone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

