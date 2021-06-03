Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 3 June

#5 Runaway Lute - Belmont R1 (20:05)

Runaway Lute has been runner-up on his last two starts and is a big player on debut for a new barn in this $25k claiming contest. He looks to have a leading chance. Dark Money has gone to a trainer that generally improves his recruits off a claim and could well emerge as best of the rest. Big Mountain also commands respect.

#5 Harlons Commision - Evangeline R1 (23:50)

Harlons Commision bounced back to form with a good third-place finish last time and must have a good chance on these terms. Money Inthe Starrs has a rider in the plate who excels round here and is closely matched with the selection. That pair should have it between them in a race lacking depth.

#6 Common Law Cat - Evangeline R3 (00:44)

Common Law Cat was beaten a long way last time but may not have handled the muddy track and is worth another chance to prove that all wrong. Starvictory appeals most of the opposition, while Yankee Clipper is another who demands consideration.