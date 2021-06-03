To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 3 June

#5 Runaway Lute - Belmont R1 (20:05)

Runaway Lute has been runner-up on his last two starts and is a big player on debut for a new barn in this $25k claiming contest. He looks to have a leading chance. Dark Money has gone to a trainer that generally improves his recruits off a claim and could well emerge as best of the rest. Big Mountain also commands respect.

#5 Harlons Commision - Evangeline R1 (23:50)

Harlons Commision bounced back to form with a good third-place finish last time and must have a good chance on these terms. Money Inthe Starrs has a rider in the plate who excels round here and is closely matched with the selection. That pair should have it between them in a race lacking depth.

#6 Common Law Cat - Evangeline R3 (00:44)

Common Law Cat was beaten a long way last time but may not have handled the muddy track and is worth another chance to prove that all wrong. Starvictory appeals most of the opposition, while Yankee Clipper is another who demands consideration.

Evangeline Downs (US) 3rd Jun (R3 1m Claim)

Friday 4 June, 12.44am

Yankee Clipper
Kansas King
My Little Flaco
Secret Vista
Starvictory
Common Law Cat
Gottatakehimto
