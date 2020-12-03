Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 3 December

Turf (RSA) 3rd Dec (R6 1600m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 3 December, 1.25pm
|Prospector
|Whipping Boy
|The Eighth Lord
|Ice Lord
|Cairon
|Eliud
|Tight Five
|Major Return
|Norland
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Turffontein on Thursday...
"...a repeat of that effort should see him go close again."
Timeform on Prospector
#3 Prospector - Turffontein R6 (13:25)
A winner of two of his six race this season, both over this course and distance, Prospector is difficult to oppose. He finished a very good second over this track and trip off this mark last time, and a repeat of that effort should see him go close again. The Eighth Lord looks the pick of the rest, while Whipping Boy makes up the shortlist.
#7 Mazri - Turffontein R7 (14:00)
Mazri hasn't been at her best in recent months, but she has slipped down the weights as a result, and she looks well treated here on the pick of her old form. She could be worth chancing at a big price. Tartan Dancer is another who should make her presence felt, while Plum Field also deserves a second glance.
#1 Kwite A Trip - Turffontein R8 (14:40)
Kwite A Trip broke his maiden with a bit in hand at the Vaal in August, and though he hasn't been able to supplement that victory since, he looks just about the pick of the bunch in this race. He wasn't beaten too far at the Vaal last time, and with Gavin Lerena taking over in the saddle, he gets the vote to regain the winning thread. Touch Of Fate and Florence look the two to chase the selection home.
#3 Prospector – Turffontein R6 (13:25)
#7 Mazri – Turffontein R7 (14:00)
#1 Kwite A Trip – Turffontein R8 (14:40)
