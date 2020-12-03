To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 3 December

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Turffontein on Thursday...

"...a repeat of that effort should see him go close again."

Timeform on Prospector

#3 Prospector - Turffontein R6 (13:25)

A winner of two of his six race this season, both over this course and distance, Prospector is difficult to oppose. He finished a very good second over this track and trip off this mark last time, and a repeat of that effort should see him go close again. The Eighth Lord looks the pick of the rest, while Whipping Boy makes up the shortlist.

#7 Mazri - Turffontein R7 (14:00)

Mazri hasn't been at her best in recent months, but she has slipped down the weights as a result, and she looks well treated here on the pick of her old form. She could be worth chancing at a big price. Tartan Dancer is another who should make her presence felt, while Plum Field also deserves a second glance.

#1 Kwite A Trip - Turffontein R8 (14:40)

Kwite A Trip broke his maiden with a bit in hand at the Vaal in August, and though he hasn't been able to supplement that victory since, he looks just about the pick of the bunch in this race. He wasn't beaten too far at the Vaal last time, and with Gavin Lerena taking over in the saddle, he gets the vote to regain the winning thread. Touch Of Fate and Florence look the two to chase the selection home.

Recommended bets

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Turf (RSA) 3rd Dec (R6 1600m Hcap)

Thursday 3 December, 1.25pm

Prospector
Whipping Boy
The Eighth Lord
Ice Lord
Cairon
Eliud
Tight Five
Major Return
Norland
Turf (RSA) 3rd Dec (R7 1800m Hcap)

Thursday 3 December, 2.00pm

Shezaglo
Oneohwonder
Pin Up
Anatura
Veld Flower
Liverpool Legend
Mazari
Western Dance
Tartan Dancer
Fly North
Il Mondo
Burnt Jasper
Euphoriant
Plum Field
Passion Peach
Zernez
Turf (RSA) 3rd Dec (R8 1000m Stks)

Thursday 3 December, 2.40pm

Kwite A Trip
Soul Connection
May Queen
Gang Leader
Touch Of Fate
Big City Girl
Winters Power
Florence
Bridge of Spies
Ramsay
Afriel
Alex The Great
Karin B
Duet
Roksolana
