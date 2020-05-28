Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 28 May

#13 Nenita - Gulfstream R4 (19:15)

First reserve Nenita needs one to come out to get a run but will prove tough to beat if that is the case. With plenty of speed in her locker, the selection should be able to get a good position despite her outside draw. Queen Letizia and Rack Daddy are the other pair to concentrate on.

#8 Karen's Cove - Gulfstream R6 (20:16)

Karen's Cove comes here on the back of a win last time and has strong claims of following up in what looks a similar contest in terms of depth. He Iz Gone gets some much-needed class relief in this claimer and should fare better than of late, while Joe Di Baggio makes up the shortlist.

#2 Midtown Rose - Gulfstream R8 (21:21)

Midtown Rose has performed consistently in defeat on her last three outings and has now attracted the talents of top rider Irad Ortiz in the saddle. That may be enough to see her get her head in front this time. Archumybaby makes some appeal on stable debut and can chase the selection home.