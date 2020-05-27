Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 28 May

#1 Side Hustle - Gosford R4 (05:25)

Side Hustle was narrowly beaten on heavy going at Gouldburn on Sunday and should prove much better for that run over this trip. He has been in good form this season, winning twice from six starts, and his impressive turn of foot should prove too much for his rivals here. Auvergne boasts some impressive recent form, including when winner of a valuable Wyong maiden two starts back, and should be thereabouts come the finish, while Estroverto is one to keep in mind for the places.

#2 Ilvermorny - Gosford R6 (06:40)

Ilvermorny was narrowly beaten as favourite at Moruya last start, chasing the leaders in the straight and continuing to grind away when coming up just short in the blanket finish. With that in mind, this step up in trip should be in his favour, and a repeat of any of his impressive recent efforts should be enough to see him regain the winning thread. Encostar Glory rates highly here but disappointed last start and will need to quickly bounce back to her best after just a seven-day layoff, while Tic Tock Man looks to have good each-way claims.

#4 Salina Dreaming - Gosford R7 (07:15)

Salina Dreaming's juvenile season consisted of a third on debut, followed by a three-and-a-half-length victory second time out, and she has returned this campaign in much the same heart, proving far too classy for her rivals on her reappearance at Muswellbrook at the beginning of the month, hitting the front a furlong and a half from home before racing away to win by just under three lengths. She has the early speed to overcome the wide draw, and the late speed to devastate her rivals, so she gets the vote to land the hat-trick. Gold Rhapsody has an impressive overall record and looks to have solid place claims, while Skyray is talented and could make up the shortlist if caught on a going day.