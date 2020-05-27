To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

Horse Racing Tips

US Election Betting

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 28 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Gosford on Thursday...

"...his impressive turn of foot should prove too much for his rivals..."

Timeform on Side Hustle

#1 Side Hustle - Gosford R4 (05:25)

Side Hustle was narrowly beaten on heavy going at Gouldburn on Sunday and should prove much better for that run over this trip. He has been in good form this season, winning twice from six starts, and his impressive turn of foot should prove too much for his rivals here. Auvergne boasts some impressive recent form, including when winner of a valuable Wyong maiden two starts back, and should be thereabouts come the finish, while Estroverto is one to keep in mind for the places.

#2 Ilvermorny - Gosford R6 (06:40)

Ilvermorny was narrowly beaten as favourite at Moruya last start, chasing the leaders in the straight and continuing to grind away when coming up just short in the blanket finish. With that in mind, this step up in trip should be in his favour, and a repeat of any of his impressive recent efforts should be enough to see him regain the winning thread. Encostar Glory rates highly here but disappointed last start and will need to quickly bounce back to her best after just a seven-day layoff, while Tic Tock Man looks to have good each-way claims.

#4 Salina Dreaming - Gosford R7 (07:15)

Salina Dreaming's juvenile season consisted of a third on debut, followed by a three-and-a-half-length victory second time out, and she has returned this campaign in much the same heart, proving far too classy for her rivals on her reappearance at Muswellbrook at the beginning of the month, hitting the front a furlong and a half from home before racing away to win by just under three lengths. She has the early speed to overcome the wide draw, and the late speed to devastate her rivals, so she gets the vote to land the hat-trick. Gold Rhapsody has an impressive overall record and looks to have solid place claims, while Skyray is talented and could make up the shortlist if caught on a going day.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Side Hustle – Gosford R4 (05:25)
#2 Ilvermorny – Gosford R6 (06:40)
#4 Salina Dreaming – Gosford R7 (07:15)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Gosf (AUS) 28th May (R4 1600m CL2)

Thursday 28 May, 5.25am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Side Hustle
2. Estroverto
3. Power of Attorney
4. Auvergne
5. Bacinblac
6. Mr Costigan
7. The Deel Is Dun
8. Ladies Gem
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gosf (AUS) 28th May (R6 2100m CL1)

Thursday 28 May, 6.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Egyptian Pharaoh
2. Ilvermorny
3. Manrique
4. Misty Summer
5. Jet Pilot
6. Man And Superman
7. Phylave
8. Tic Tock Man
9. Encostar Glory
11. Aunt Belle
12. Piscopia
13. The Fringe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gosf (AUS) 28th May (R7 1100m Hcap)

Thursday 28 May, 7.15am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Dual Escape
2. Gold Rhapsody
3. Rambler Rebel
4. Salina Dreaming
5. Skyray
6. Manzana
7. Star Of Harada
8. Enigma
9. Invincible Kiss
12. Sebring Express
14. One More
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles