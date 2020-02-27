To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

Horses on the dirt in the US
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Charles Town on Thursday...

"Her early speed could be a big weapon in this field..."

Timeform on Tel Aviv

#4 Blimey Limey - Charles Town R2 (00:30)

Blimey Limey bounced right back to form with a good runner-up finish here last time and looks worth backing to go one better. Main danger Thomas Edward drops considerably in grade and should be on the premises, while Gio Lemon also warrants respect.

#3 Carthage - Charles Town R3 (00:57)

Carthage failed to handle the slop at Laurel on his most recent outing and should fare better provided he encounters a drier surface this evening. Mr Opportunity starts out for new connections and may well be the strongest opponent.

#5 Tel Aviv - Charles Town R6 (02:21)

Tel Aviv made all to win over 4.5f here last time but also has winning form over this 6.5f trip. Her early speed could be a big weapon in this field and she can make all again, with Miss Casuarina and Madeitouttaharlan rated the biggest threats.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

#4 Blimey Limey - Charles Town R2 (00:30)
#3 Carthage - Charles Town R3 (00:57)
#5 Tel Aviv - Charles Town R6 (02:21)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

CharlT (US) 27th Feb (R2 5f Claim)

Friday 28 February, 12.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Eddy Dirt
Thomas Edward
Gio Lemon
Blimey Limey
Lana
Cashton Peak
Playful Sunrise
Up
Down

Bet slip

CharlT (US) 27th Feb (R3 5f Mdn Claim)

Friday 28 February, 12.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Dusky
Prospect Toy
Carthage
Just Go With It
Musta Never Met U
Double Derby Perks
Mr Opportunity
Up
Down

Bet slip

CharlT (US) 27th Feb (R6 7f Claim)

Friday 28 February, 12.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Silent Notion
Madeitouttaharlan
Dancing Destiny
Tel Aviv
Miss Casuarina
Gingeresk
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles