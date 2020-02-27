Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

#4 Blimey Limey - Charles Town R2 (00:30)

Blimey Limey bounced right back to form with a good runner-up finish here last time and looks worth backing to go one better. Main danger Thomas Edward drops considerably in grade and should be on the premises, while Gio Lemon also warrants respect.

#3 Carthage - Charles Town R3 (00:57)

Carthage failed to handle the slop at Laurel on his most recent outing and should fare better provided he encounters a drier surface this evening. Mr Opportunity starts out for new connections and may well be the strongest opponent.

#5 Tel Aviv - Charles Town R6 (02:21)

Tel Aviv made all to win over 4.5f here last time but also has winning form over this 6.5f trip. Her early speed could be a big weapon in this field and she can make all again, with Miss Casuarina and Madeitouttaharlan rated the biggest threats.