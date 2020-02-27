To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

South Africa
There is racing from Vaal on Thursday
Timeform identify their three best bets from the Vaal on Thursday...

"...has plenty in her favour..."

Timeform on Isle de France

#7 Isle de France - Vaal R7 (14:05 GMT)

Isle de France remains relatively unexposed and arrives having posted a career-best performance at this course last time so has plenty in her favour. Rock The Globe can also play a major part, while Putins Promise is not out of it where the places are concerned.

#8 Liberado - Vaal R8 (14:42 GMT)

Liberado's last win came at this course and he returned to form over slightly further here last time, and a repeat of that effort will see him competitive again. Lazarus Tree is another who could have a hand in the finish, while March To Glory is another with a place chance.

#9 Colour of Light - Vaal R9 (15:15 GMT)

Colour of Light was below form last time but will appreciate the return to this longer trip, and the pick of her form makes her of interest here. Oceania has to come into the equation as well, while Encryption edges things for third.

Vaal (RSA) 27th Feb (R7 1400m Plt)

Thursday 27 February, 10.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
Forafewdollarsmore
Category Four
Rock The Globe
Putins Promise
What A Story
Isle De France
Country Squire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Vaal (RSA) 27th Feb (R8 1400m Hcap)

Thursday 27 February, 10.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
Pop Icon
Bockscar
Lady Of Liberty
Perfact
Certifiable
Lazarus Tree
March To Glory
Liberado
Wharra Wharra
Torre Del Oro
Stop For Nothing
Windy Flight
Free Deal
Prix Eclips
Casciano
Golden Man
Up
Down

Bet slip

Vaal (RSA) 27th Feb (R9 1400m Hcap)

Thursday 27 February, 10.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
Golden Spiral
Ponchielli
Westwing Belter
Encryption
Loralei
Razna
Queen Of Soul
Supreme Win
Colour Of Light
Oceania
Celestial Fire
Therecanbeonlyone
Speechmaker
Midnight Top
Fly North
Laat Lammetjie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

