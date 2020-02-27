Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

#7 Isle de France - Vaal R7 (14:05 GMT)

Isle de France remains relatively unexposed and arrives having posted a career-best performance at this course last time so has plenty in her favour. Rock The Globe can also play a major part, while Putins Promise is not out of it where the places are concerned.

#8 Liberado - Vaal R8 (14:42 GMT)

Liberado's last win came at this course and he returned to form over slightly further here last time, and a repeat of that effort will see him competitive again. Lazarus Tree is another who could have a hand in the finish, while March To Glory is another with a place chance.

#9 Colour of Light - Vaal R9 (15:15 GMT)

Colour of Light was below form last time but will appreciate the return to this longer trip, and the pick of her form makes her of interest here. Oceania has to come into the equation as well, while Encryption edges things for third.

