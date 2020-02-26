To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

Horses in a finish at Newcastle
Timeform pick out their three best bets on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...a consistent filly who deserved to get her head in front..."

Timeform on Maid Millie

Back
Carnwennan - 15:40 Newcastle

Carnwennan looked a stayer to follow when winning the Northumberland Vase by three and a half lengths over this course and distance last season, completing a hat-trick. He has failed to win in four subsequent starts but arguably ran his best race yet at Kempton last time, only just failing to get up. He would have benefited from a stronger gallop at Kempton but stuck to his task well and is clearly on a fair mark having gone up only 1 lb.

Lay
Maori Knight - 18:30 Chelmsford

Maori Knight is bred to be useful - being the son of Camelot and half-brother to several winners - and shaped with plenty of encouragement when third on debut back in July. He failed to build on that run when fourth at Doncaster eight weeks later however, showing signs of inexperience throughout, and he will have to find an awful lot of improvement here if he is to get his head in front following a 167-day absence.

Smart Stat
Maid Millie - 19:30 Chelmsford

£34.74 - Jane Chapple-Hyam's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Maid Millie finally got off the mark in an apprentice handicap at Kempton last time, staying on to lead in the final furlong after making good headway two out. She is a consistent filly who deserved to get her head in front, even if it was belatedly, and she looks well placed to go in again here having escaped a penalty for that win.

Recommended bets

Back - Carnwennan – 15:40 Newcastle
Lay - Maori Knight – 18:30 Chelmsford
Smart Stat - Maid Millie – 19:30 Chelmsford

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Newc 27th Feb (2m Hcap)

Thursday 27 February, 1.55pm

Back Lay
Padleyourowncanoe
Carnwennan
Smart Champion
Cosmelli
Sir Chauvelin
Ship of The Fen
Billy Ray
ChelmC 27th Feb (1m Mdn Stks)

Thursday 27 February, 5.30pm

Back Lay
Night Voyager
Maori Knight
Key Look
Libretti
Kitzbuhel
King Of The South
Zere
Flying Fairy
Socialize
Johnny Utah
Juan De Valdes
ChelmC 27th Feb (6f Hcap)

Thursday 27 February, 5.30pm

Back Lay
Griggy
Maid Millie
Fareeq
Gunmaker
Desert Land
Upavon
Bernies Boy
Aquarius
Meshardal
Timeform,

