Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

Carnwennan - 15:40 Newcastle

Carnwennan looked a stayer to follow when winning the Northumberland Vase by three and a half lengths over this course and distance last season, completing a hat-trick. He has failed to win in four subsequent starts but arguably ran his best race yet at Kempton last time, only just failing to get up. He would have benefited from a stronger gallop at Kempton but stuck to his task well and is clearly on a fair mark having gone up only 1 lb.

Lay

Maori Knight - 18:30 Chelmsford

Maori Knight is bred to be useful - being the son of Camelot and half-brother to several winners - and shaped with plenty of encouragement when third on debut back in July. He failed to build on that run when fourth at Doncaster eight weeks later however, showing signs of inexperience throughout, and he will have to find an awful lot of improvement here if he is to get his head in front following a 167-day absence.

Smart Stat

Maid Millie - 19:30 Chelmsford

£34.74 - Jane Chapple-Hyam's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Maid Millie finally got off the mark in an apprentice handicap at Kempton last time, staying on to lead in the final furlong after making good headway two out. She is a consistent filly who deserved to get her head in front, even if it was belatedly, and she looks well placed to go in again here having escaped a penalty for that win.