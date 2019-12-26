Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 26 December

#5 Zechariah - Tampa Bay R1 (17:46)

Zechariah broke his maiden on turf when last seen in October and makes his dirt debut in this $8k claimer. Despite being unproven on the main track, there is plenty in Zechariah's pedigree to suggest he should be fine on it (related to smart dirt winners), and he is taken to follow up.

#7 Dover Cliffs - Tampa Bay R7 (20:43)

Dover Cliffs was fourth in Grade 3 company in the summer and hasn't been disgraced in three starts since then. He was behind a couple of these last time but that was his first outing in just over two months and he is expected to step forward from that.

#5 Flashing Red - Tampa Bay R8 (21:13)

Trainer Christophe Clement has compiled a cracking record with first time starters in the last year or so, winning at a 29% clip. He unveils another newcomer that can go well in this maiden in the shape of Flashing Red, who won't need to be a superstar to make a winning bow. Fashion Rules and Speedy Vanessa may be best of those with experience.