Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 26 December

#4 Social Order - Greyville R6 (13:32 GMT)

Social Order is quite easily the best of these on form and is quite a confident selection. Q The Music is also fancied to take a hand, while Amor Ardiente looks the one for the minor money.

#2 Roy's Riviera - Greyville R7 (14:07 GMT)

Roy's Riviera is a cut above these rivals on the pick of his form and is taken to come home in front. Master Keys also comes into the equation , while Silent Crusade is the other candidate for the three.

#8 Preferential - Greyville R8 (15:17 GMT)

Preferential's recent efforts have had a lot to like about them and is just about the pick in this field. Talanoa has the strongest claims of the rest, while Blushing Diamond is also an interesting runner.

