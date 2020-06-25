Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 25 June

#3 Twick - Woodbine R3 (21:43)

Trainer Robert Tiller has solid numbers with first-time starters and can strike with newcomer Twick in a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning. Cheetahra has the best form of those with experience and can fill the runner-up spot.

#5 Northern Crusader - Woodbine R5 (22:45)

Northern Crusader was an impressive winner when last seen 202 days ago and is still open to plenty of progression on just his fourth start. True Dat has gone close on his last couple of outings and can chase the selection home, while Silencium can also get involved.

#1 Buttermilk Pike - Woodbine R8 (00:15)

Buttermilk Pike ran out an impressive winner against lesser opposition last time but the speed figure he recorded there suggests he's well up to this higher grade. Lyrical Note hasn't been seen for a while but is a player on his best form. The class-dropping Maximum Perfection is another that is difficult to rule out.

