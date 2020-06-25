To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 25 June

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at Woodbine on Thursday...

"...still open to plenty of progression on just his fourth start..."

Timeform on Northern Crusader

#3 Twick - Woodbine R3 (21:43)

Trainer Robert Tiller has solid numbers with first-time starters and can strike with newcomer Twick in a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning. Cheetahra has the best form of those with experience and can fill the runner-up spot.

#5 Northern Crusader - Woodbine R5 (22:45)

Northern Crusader was an impressive winner when last seen 202 days ago and is still open to plenty of progression on just his fourth start. True Dat has gone close on his last couple of outings and can chase the selection home, while Silencium can also get involved.

#1 Buttermilk Pike - Woodbine R8 (00:15)

Buttermilk Pike ran out an impressive winner against lesser opposition last time but the speed figure he recorded there suggests he's well up to this higher grade. Lyrical Note hasn't been seen for a while but is a player on his best form. The class-dropping Maximum Perfection is another that is difficult to rule out.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Twick – Woodbine R3 (21:43)
#5 Northern Crusader – Woodbine R5 (22:45)
#1 Buttermilk Pike – Woodbine R8 (00:15)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Woodb (US) 25th Jun (R3 6f Mdn Claim)

Thursday 25 June, 9.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Speedy Runner
Nordic Pearl
Twick
Fine Lady
Real Chopper
Cheetahra
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodb (US) 25th Jun (R5 5f Claim)

Thursday 25 June, 10.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Silencium
Act Of Bob
True Dat
D Magician
Northern Crusader
Frac Attack
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodb (US) 25th Jun (R8 6f Claim)

Friday 26 June, 12.15am

Market rules

Back Lay
Buttermilk Pike
Now We Are Nine
Duke Of Miami
Maximum Perfection
Legal Gump
Lyrical Note
Letthebighossroll
Spring Edition
Ds Ben
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles