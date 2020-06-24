Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 25 June

#2 Willo Titto - Casino R5 (05:55 BST)

Willo Titto made a pleasing return from a 24-week break, knuckling down late to get up for third at the end of 1300m at Toowoomba. That form reads well and she is yet to miss the top-three in four runs over today's trip. Tis Toby endured trouble in-running last time and should be thereabouts, while Daunting Warrior makes each-way appeal.

#10 Arcalette - Casino R6 (06:35 BST)

Arcalette wound up nicely to win with a bit in hand over 1550m at Murwillumbah last time, and will appreciate a decent tempo back down in trip. Represents a strong winning chance for the powerful Dunn/McGuren combo. Viking Raid showed a nice turn of foot under a big weight at Ballina last time, and is respected, while Macchina Volante is reportedly working well.

#10 Eskimo Commander - Casino R7 (07:10 BST)

Eskimo Commander had been running well and deserved the win last time, leading all the way to collect a similar race at today's venue four weeks ago. Beautifully drawn and can repeat the dose. Lucap ran on strongly to get up for second over 1430m at Grafton last time and is down in class today, while Ester's Rose should strip fitter for a recent run.

