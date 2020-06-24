To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 25 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Casino on Thursday...

"That form reads well and she is yet to miss the top-three in four runs over today's trip..."

Timeform on Willo Titto

#2 Willo Titto - Casino R5 (05:55 BST)

Willo Titto made a pleasing return from a 24-week break, knuckling down late to get up for third at the end of 1300m at Toowoomba. That form reads well and she is yet to miss the top-three in four runs over today's trip. Tis Toby endured trouble in-running last time and should be thereabouts, while Daunting Warrior makes each-way appeal.

#10 Arcalette - Casino R6 (06:35 BST)

Arcalette wound up nicely to win with a bit in hand over 1550m at Murwillumbah last time, and will appreciate a decent tempo back down in trip. Represents a strong winning chance for the powerful Dunn/McGuren combo. Viking Raid showed a nice turn of foot under a big weight at Ballina last time, and is respected, while Macchina Volante is reportedly working well.

#10 Eskimo Commander - Casino R7 (07:10 BST)

Eskimo Commander had been running well and deserved the win last time, leading all the way to collect a similar race at today's venue four weeks ago. Beautifully drawn and can repeat the dose. Lucap ran on strongly to get up for second over 1430m at Grafton last time and is down in class today, while Ester's Rose should strip fitter for a recent run.

Casi (AUS) 25th Jun (R5 1400m CL2)

Thursday 25 June, 5.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Thunderous Strike
2. Willo Titto
3. Dollson
4. Cane Cutter
5. Luvyoulongtime
6. Dragon Pursuit
7. Gratuitous
8. Texas Target
9. Portuguese Tart
10. Daunting Warrior
11. Tis Toby
12. Glycine Max
13. Come Alive
14. Delius
15. Gem Of The Lochs
16. Onset
Casi (AUS) 25th Jun (R6 1400m Hcap)

Thursday 25 June, 6.35am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Le Mattan
2. Macchina Volante
3. Fencourt
5. Real Gent
6. Chantilly Chateau
8. Viking Raid
9. Bella Boss
10. Arcalette
11. In Waves
12. Jahez
13. Net Effect
Casi (AUS) 25th Jun (R7 1200m Hcap)

Thursday 25 June, 7.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Pierino
3. Bolghari
4. Kijito
5. Toffee Drop
6. Bugalugs
7. Lookin At You
8. Wookiee
9. Lucap
10. Eskimo Commander
11. Teo Torriate
12. Velvet Aeroplane
13. Esters Rose
16. My Best Seller
17. Gem Of The Lochs
18. Ilia
19. Our Boy Ben
20. Miss Zinzin
Timeform,

