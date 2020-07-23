To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 23 July

Racing in Amercia
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Woodbine on Thursday...

"...makes plenty of appeal shipping back to Woodbine..."

Timeform on Piven

#2 Vividari - Woodbine R1 (20:20)

Vividari shaped as though very much in need of the run when tiring and finishing last of six over this course and distance 13 days ago. That was his first outing since early December however, and he should strip much fitter this time around. Royal Fuerst represents a stable with a high strike-rate here and can emerge best of the rest.

#8 Podgora - Woodbine R4 (21:58)

Podgora took a big step forward from her comeback run when third here last time and a repeat of that will see her go close in this similar contest. Ladies Signature is one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and can chase the selection home. Storm Gauge and Red Queen's Court also scrutiny.

#2 Piven - Woodbine R6 (23:10)

Piven hasn't been with his current barn for too long and makes plenty of appeal shipping back to Woodbine, a track where he has a very strong record. Analyzer reappears relatively quickly after running a career best last time and can come out best of the remainder, while Explorationist also commands consideration.

Timeform,

