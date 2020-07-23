Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 23 July

#14 Supa Mufti - Turffontein R6 (14:35)

Supa Mufti didn't need to improve to land the hat-trick at Flamingo Park back in March, holding off the runner-up by a half-length, the front two pulling well clear of a subsequent winner in third. He has an absence to overcome but could turn out to be leniently treated, so he gets the vote to open his account for his new yard at the first time of asking. Shortstop is a former course-and-distance winner and could prove the best option for second, while The Brass Way makes up the shortlist.

#10 Secret Potion - Turffontein R7 (15:00)

Secret Potion looked to be going the wrong way here after the turn of the year but the absence seemed to do him good as he returned with his best effort for a while to land a Vaal handicap on his return to action last month. That race has worked out well since and Secret Potion is expected to be bang there again. Jet Start gets the vote for second, while Marshall Foch is another with solid place claims.

#9 Last Cheer - Turffontein R8 (15:30)

Last Cheer is still a maiden after six runs but has shown glimpses in defeat and could do better now sent handicapping. She doesn't exactly set the form standard, but this doesn't appear to be the deepest race, despite the number of runners, and she certainly merits consideration. Bat Orchid has plenty of experience behind her and is another who could go well, while Maculate looks a good each-way option.