Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 23 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Turffontein on Thursday...

"...could turn out to be leniently treated..."

Timeform on Supa Mufti

#14 Supa Mufti - Turffontein R6 (14:35)

Supa Mufti didn't need to improve to land the hat-trick at Flamingo Park back in March, holding off the runner-up by a half-length, the front two pulling well clear of a subsequent winner in third. He has an absence to overcome but could turn out to be leniently treated, so he gets the vote to open his account for his new yard at the first time of asking. Shortstop is a former course-and-distance winner and could prove the best option for second, while The Brass Way makes up the shortlist.

#10 Secret Potion - Turffontein R7 (15:00)

Secret Potion looked to be going the wrong way here after the turn of the year but the absence seemed to do him good as he returned with his best effort for a while to land a Vaal handicap on his return to action last month. That race has worked out well since and Secret Potion is expected to be bang there again. Jet Start gets the vote for second, while Marshall Foch is another with solid place claims.

#9 Last Cheer - Turffontein R8 (15:30)

Last Cheer is still a maiden after six runs but has shown glimpses in defeat and could do better now sent handicapping. She doesn't exactly set the form standard, but this doesn't appear to be the deepest race, despite the number of runners, and she certainly merits consideration. Bat Orchid has plenty of experience behind her and is another who could go well, while Maculate looks a good each-way option.

Turf (RSA) 23rd Jul (R6 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 July, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
African Darter
Shadow Creek
Numerical
Zig Zag
Riga Dora
Shortstop
Captain Morgane
Secret Dynasty
Country Squire
Now And Forever
Private Ruler
The Brass Way
Supa Mufti
Short And Sweet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 23rd Jul (R7 2000m Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 July, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Heros Honour
Dawn Assault
Out Of Your League
Jet Start
American Indian
Marshall Foch
Saragon
Johnny Hero
Fact
Secret Potion
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 23rd Jul (R8 2000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 July, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Saving Grace
Acorn Alley
Ginseng
Nabeela
Olympic Destiny
Super Duper
Miss Cap Mala
Venus Flytrap
Last Cheer
Maculate
Shuffling
Bat Orchid
Can Can
Love To Give
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

