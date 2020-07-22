To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 23 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Thursday
Join today
View the Betslip

Timeform provide the three best bets at Pinjarra on Thursday...

"...with further improvement in the pipeline he should take plenty of beating..."

Timeform on Al Mahalo

#2 Puli - Pinjarra R5 (08:10)

With the benefit of a trial win behind him, Puli broke his maiden in impressive fashion over this course and distance last time, pulling clear over a furlong out and bounding away to win by four-and-a-half lengths. This is obviously much harder but he is fancied to take the step up in class in his stride and go in again. Eurotrip is capable of much better than what he's shown in his last few races and is a definite danger for the proven combination of William Pike and Grant and Alana Williams. Choice Command may prove the pick of the remainder.

#1 Bel My Pago - Pinjarra R7 (09:20)

Bel My Pago stayed on strongly to finish on the winner's heels at this venue earlier this month and is expected to go close once again. This step up in trip should help Lindsey Smith's mare, who likes to come with a late charge, and with apprentice Victoria Corver taking off a handy 3 lb, her claims are there for all to see. Speedy Miss failed to justify market support at Northam last time but has a good record at this trip and could give the selection the most to think about. Zero Demerits looks the best bet for third.

#1 Al Mahalo - Pinjarra R8 (09:55)

Al Mahalo came with a late run to break his maiden at this venue last month, and considering that performance is sandwiched either side of two runner-up efforts, his form cannot be called into question. He was bang out of luck when second at Belmont Park last time as well, and with further improvement in the pipeline he should take plenty of beating here. Hoolahoops takes a step back in grade and gets the vote for second, while Burn One Down is another with solid place claims.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Puli – Pinjarra R5 (08:10)
#1 Bel My Pago – Pinjarra R7 (09:20)
#1 Al Mahalo – Pinjarra R8 (09:55)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Pinj (AUS) 23rd Jul (R5 1200m CL1)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 July, 8.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Choice Command
2. Puli
3. Eurotrip
4. Mordor
5. Amber Mamba
6. Vagabond Boy
7. Winnies Wine
8. Flaming Famous
9. Melros Beach
11. Pasadonna
12. Vin Rouge
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Pinj (AUS) 23rd Jul (R7 1400m CL5)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 July, 9.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Bel My Pago
2. Speedy Miss
3. Friars Fantasia
4. Zero Demerits
5. Arties Comet
6. Playing Marika
7. Super Teroitoa
8. One Point Lady
9. War Class
10. Fashion Forward
12. Orbit The Sun
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Pinj (AUS) 23rd Jul (R8 1600m CL1)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 July, 9.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Al Mahalo
2. Burn One Down
3. Peri Peri Para
4. Street Fair
5. Sun Chacen
6. Goldvein
7. Hoolahoops
8. Misinformed Ben
9. Arties Jewels
10. Miss Circlework
11. Aragain
12. Dinkum Girl
13. Sheckys Mate
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles