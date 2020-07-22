Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 23 July

#2 Puli - Pinjarra R5 (08:10)

With the benefit of a trial win behind him, Puli broke his maiden in impressive fashion over this course and distance last time, pulling clear over a furlong out and bounding away to win by four-and-a-half lengths. This is obviously much harder but he is fancied to take the step up in class in his stride and go in again. Eurotrip is capable of much better than what he's shown in his last few races and is a definite danger for the proven combination of William Pike and Grant and Alana Williams. Choice Command may prove the pick of the remainder.

#1 Bel My Pago - Pinjarra R7 (09:20)

Bel My Pago stayed on strongly to finish on the winner's heels at this venue earlier this month and is expected to go close once again. This step up in trip should help Lindsey Smith's mare, who likes to come with a late charge, and with apprentice Victoria Corver taking off a handy 3 lb, her claims are there for all to see. Speedy Miss failed to justify market support at Northam last time but has a good record at this trip and could give the selection the most to think about. Zero Demerits looks the best bet for third.

#1 Al Mahalo - Pinjarra R8 (09:55)

Al Mahalo came with a late run to break his maiden at this venue last month, and considering that performance is sandwiched either side of two runner-up efforts, his form cannot be called into question. He was bang out of luck when second at Belmont Park last time as well, and with further improvement in the pipeline he should take plenty of beating here. Hoolahoops takes a step back in grade and gets the vote for second, while Burn One Down is another with solid place claims.