Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 23 April

#2 Money Never Sleeps - Gulfstream R8 (21:46)

Money Never Sleeps was a wide-margin winner here on her penultimate start before improving on that when third in an allowance optional claimer last time. The slight drop back in trip shouldn't inconvenience and she is taken to continue her good run of form. Kimura and Lil Miss Hot Mess can fight it out for the minor places.

#1 Temple - Gulfstream R9 (22:17)

Temple has been a model of consistency since shipping south to Gulfstream from New York, finishing placed on all three starts at the Florida track. With a good draw on the inside, he should be in an ideal striking position on the run for home, while Award Winner and Bird's Eye view are ones to consider at bigger prices.

#5 Trilby - Gulfstream R10 (22:47)

Trilby has shaped better than the bare result on both of her last two starts, being forced wider than ideal each time. With a better trip this time around, she should put up a good showing. Sweet Story may emerge as the biggest threat, while Yako is also respected.