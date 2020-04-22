To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 23 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform provide three bets from Pakenham on Thursday morning
Timeform head to Pakenham for their three best bets on Thursday...

"...the one they all have to beat at this level."

Timeform on Splendoronthegrass

#1 Fundraiser - Pakenham R5 (10:00)

Fundraiser got his season off to a flyer when landing a maiden at this venue, before finishing hot on the heels of the winner at Sandown last time. He should strip fitter for his two outings, and with Craig Williams taking back over in the saddle, he should prove difficult to beat. Whittington Stone ran out an all-the-way winner over this course and distance last time and is worth keeping an eye on, while Lady D'oro is another who merits consideration.

#1 Grinzinger Allee - Pakenham R7 (11:00)

Despite being slowly away, Grinzinger Allee still bolted up to win by three lengths at Bendigo on his last start. He rates highly in this contest on the back off that and looks the clear one to beat. Suretoshine is improving with each run, and with further progress expected here, she could offer the main opposition, with Ocean's Thirteen making up the shortlist.

#8 Splendoronthegrass - Pakenham R8 (11:30)

This represents a drop in class for Splendoronthegrass, who is the one they all have to beat at this level. He finished five lengths off the winner at Caulfield last time on heavy going, but should appreciate the quicker ground at Pakenham, and is drawn to take all the beating. Obi hasn't been seen on the racecourse since January, but he progressed nicely last season and holds solid place claims if ready to roll, while Beaverbrook can win the battle for third.

Timeform,

