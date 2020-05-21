Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 21 May

CharlT (US) 21st May (R3 5f Claim)
Friday 22 May, 1.01am
|Sweet Lady Sue
|Risksrhighpayislow
|Smarty Delight
|Wolfblade
|Gin N Spice
|Way Ahead Of You
|Marys Listed Next
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Charles Town on Thursday...
"...has strong claims of bringing up the hat-trick..."
Timeform on Rush To The Castle
#4 Wolfblade - Charles Town R3 (01:01)
Wolfblade makes his first start off the claim for the high-percentage barn of Kevin Patterson and looks sure to put up a bold showing. Main danger Gin N Spice is difficult to overlook in view of her strike rate here and should also give a good account, while Way Ahead of You is another worth looking at.
#4 Freedom is Ringing - Charles Town R4 (01:28)
Freedom is Ringing is another making his first start off the claim and can bring up a double for the Kevin Patterson in the following contest. Eutaw Street was a good runner-up when last seen and should provide the biggest threat to the selection.
#3 Rush To The Castle - Charles Town R6 (02:24)
Rush To The Castle has won his last two starts and has strong claims of bringing up the hat-trick in this allowance contest. Cayenne Creek has a good recent workout on record and appeals as best of the rest, while Out of Cents also comes into the reckoning.
