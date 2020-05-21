To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 21 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Charles Town on Thursday...

"...has strong claims of bringing up the hat-trick..."

Timeform on Rush To The Castle

#4 Wolfblade - Charles Town R3 (01:01)

Wolfblade makes his first start off the claim for the high-percentage barn of Kevin Patterson and looks sure to put up a bold showing. Main danger Gin N Spice is difficult to overlook in view of her strike rate here and should also give a good account, while Way Ahead of You is another worth looking at.

#4 Freedom is Ringing - Charles Town R4 (01:28)

Freedom is Ringing is another making his first start off the claim and can bring up a double for the Kevin Patterson in the following contest. Eutaw Street was a good runner-up when last seen and should provide the biggest threat to the selection.

#3 Rush To The Castle - Charles Town R6 (02:24)

Rush To The Castle has won his last two starts and has strong claims of bringing up the hat-trick in this allowance contest. Cayenne Creek has a good recent workout on record and appeals as best of the rest, while Out of Cents also comes into the reckoning.

Timeform,

