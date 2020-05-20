Timeform's French SmartPlays: Thursday 21 May

Edisa - 10:40 Deauville

Edisa failed to meet market expectations on her return at Saint-Cloud in March, but she showed on a couple of occasions last season that she is better than that, notably finishing second in a Group 2 at Longchamp and fifth in the Hong Kong Cup. That form is comfortably the best on offer in this listed contest, with 5 lb to spare over her nearest rival on weight-adjusted ratings, and it will be disappointing if she can't make the most of this opportunity to regain the winning thread. Endorphine and Amarena could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

Ceinture Noire - 11:10 Deauville

Ceinture Noire developed into a fairly useful two-year-old without getting her head in front in 2019, twice filling the runner-up spot (including in a valuable sales race at Longchamp) before her limitations were somewhat exposed in a Group 3 over C&D on her final start. Even that form puts her right in the mix in this sort of company, and, with further improvement not out of the question, she appears to hold sound claims of opening her account at the fifth time of asking. Jamilya is less exposed and has a similar chance on the form of her debut second at Chantilly, so she is feared most ahead of Crush On Me.

Talap - 11:40 Deauville

Talap could be worth chancing here on his first start for Francis-Henri Graffard. Admittedly, he had plenty of chances as a two-year-old when trained by Roger Varian, but there was lots to like about his two starts in handicaps, still not looking the finished article when beaten just a head at Wolverhampton on the last occasion. He remains with potential on that evidence, especially having been gelded in the interim, and a big run is expected under Pierre-Charles Boudot, who has been in flying form with 17 winners since racing resumed in France. First Sight and Raysteve complete the shortlist.

