Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 21 May

#3 Snitzify - Hawkesbury R6 (06:15)

Snitzify finished a neck behind the winner in a similar event at Kembala Grange two weeks ago and looks primed to go a couple of places better here. He should be at the peak of his fitness after two runs this campaign and has a big chance from an ideal draw. Atlantic King is returning from a seven-month break but is a classy operator who deserves respect, while Avion Fury looks a solid each-way selection.

#4 Brazen Gem - Hawkesbury R7 (06:50)

Brazen Gem is developing into an exciting performer and should take all the stopping as she bids for a hat-trick. After breaking awkwardly, she proved too strong in the closing stages on her reappearance at Gouldburn earlier this month, and with a subsequent winner back in fourth giving the form further credence, there's no reason to think she can't take the next step in grade here. Missile Magic broke his maiden in fine style at this venue last time and is expected to continue in a similar vein of form, while Kosciuske can win the battle for third.

#8 Encostar Glory - Hawkesbury R8 (07:25)

Encostar Glory twice outran a big price when placing in each of his last two starts at Newcastle and should be able to go a couple of places better here. His recent form is solid in the context of this race and, with an ideal draw, he rates a strong winning hope. Rond De Jambe is a consistent type sure to have her admirers, while Echo Lad is overdue a win and should produce another bold showing.