Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 20 February

#4 Siding Spring - Aqueduct R2 (18:51)

Siding Spring has put together a series of good placed efforts since winning at Belmont in September and should go well again. Majid would be a big threat if bouncing back to his best, while Royal Albert Hall should also be on the premises.

#3 Charge Ahead - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

Charge Ahead was well beaten last time but lost his footing at the start and is worth another charge to prove that effort all wrong. Cause of Action can pose the biggest threat, while Impunity is another that can go well.

#5 Intoxicologist - Aqueduct R7 (21:25)

Intoxicologist hasn't been seen in the best part of a year but ought to take plenty of stopping if ready to roll. This grade represents a fair drop in class for Michelle Nevin's charge and she can come out on top ahead of likely favourite Nasty Affair.