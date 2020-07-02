To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 2 July

South Africa racing
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"...if he is anywhere near that level on his return to action he should prove very difficult to beat."

Timeform on Now And Forever

#8 Kapama - Vaal R7 (15:00)

Kapama could hardly arrive here in better form having won three of his last four races, including when producing a career best to land a course-and-distance handicap seven days ago. She is the one they all have to aim at, and as long as the turnaround doesn't prove too quick, she looks well placed to record her third successive victory. Tombola and Piccadilliy Square have a fair bit to find in form terms if they are to trouble the selection, but their place claims are solid nonetheless.

#10 Now And Forever - Vaal R8 (15:30)

Now And Forever produced a career-best effort in running out an eleven-length winner at Flamingo Park on his final appearance in March, and if he is anywhere near that level on his return to action he should prove very difficult to beat. Stop For Nothing has a couple of runs under his belt since the restart and has the strongest claims of the remainder, while Waqaas makes up the shortlist.

#14 Free Deal - Vaal R9 (16:00)

Free Deal was in good form prior to the break, finishing first and second in a pair of Flamingo Park handicaps, and though he was strictly below form on his return to action over this course and distance seven days ago, he could be worth chancing to recapture his old form with that run now under his belt. Theravada looks a major threat, however, after his creditable second here last month, while Midnight Top is another who cannot be ruled out lightly.

Vaal (RSA) 2nd Jul (R8 1450m Hcap)

Thursday 2 July, 3.30pm

Back Lay
Written In Stone
Louvain
Waqaas
Ideal Day
Curious
Out Of The Rainbow
Stop For Nothing
Shortstop
Street Flyer
Now And Forever
Bouncing Tigger
Jackman
Short And Sweet
Melchizedek
Vaal (RSA) 2nd Jul (R9 1450m Hcap)

Thursday 2 July, 4.00pm

Back Lay
Trend Master
Top Line
Liberado
Theravada
Bold Matador
Liquidity
Secret Dynasty
Captain Morgane
Private Ruler
Midnight Top
Sweet Trial
The Brass Way
The Makwakkers
Free Deal
Timeform,

