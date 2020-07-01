To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 2 July

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Thursday...

"...the form reads well and another bold bid is on the cards..."

Timeform on The Hooligan

#1 Midnight Matinee - Warwick R4 (06:27 BST)

Midnight Matinee did a few things wrong at Toowoomba and then raced handier winning the 55 at Dalby last time. The 3kg claim takes care of most of the weight rise and she can repeat with a good ride from the wide gate. Abb Roy looks the obvious danger, while Queen of The Night also commands respect.

#6 The Hooligan - Warwick R5 (07:04 BST)

The Hooligan won comfortably here from the back and then found one too good as favourite at Gatton. He always needs a good ride, but the form reads well and another bold bid is on the cards. Pointstohappiness didn't have the best of it at Ipswich in an Open 3 and this is more suitable, while Wait A Minute is improving all the time.

#11 Red Monkey - Warwick R6 (07:42 BST)

Red Monkey improved sharply back in trip missing a whisker at this level at Toowoomba over the 1820m. He's had 27 days to freshen up and looks the one to beat. I'm Kate has placed four of the last five and ought to be thereabouts again, while Live Music is another to consider.

Warw (AUS) 2nd Jul (R4 1100m Hcap)

Thursday 2 July, 6.27am

1. Midnight Matinee
2. Abb Roy
3. Misslleers
4. Single Again
5. Statement Of Faith
6. Woohoo Girl
7. Queen Of The Night
8. Norms Choice
9. Splendid Spirit
10. De Vega Peach
11. Glenbawns Dutchess
12. Reliable Lass
Warw (AUS) 2nd Jul (R5 1100m Hcap)

Thursday 2 July, 7.04am

1. Wait A Minute
2. Acceptile
3. Cook It Charlie
4. Macs Boy
5. Pointstohappiness
6. The Hooligan
7. Kota Flyer
8. Harrys Star
9. King Bart
10. Man Overboard
11. Denman Quality
12. Duellator
Warw (AUS) 2nd Jul (R6 1500m CL1)

Thursday 2 July, 7.42am

1. Live Music
2. Im Kate
3. Military Kings
5. Ultimate Power
6. Pirelli
7. Rangas Rule
8. Love Flies
9. Love Rush
10. Raingurl
11. Red Monkey
12. Ethanol Girl
13. She Wont Listen
14. Tycoon Player
15. Prunda
Timeform,

