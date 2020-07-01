Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 2 July

#1 Midnight Matinee - Warwick R4 (06:27 BST)

Midnight Matinee did a few things wrong at Toowoomba and then raced handier winning the 55 at Dalby last time. The 3kg claim takes care of most of the weight rise and she can repeat with a good ride from the wide gate. Abb Roy looks the obvious danger, while Queen of The Night also commands respect.

#6 The Hooligan - Warwick R5 (07:04 BST)

The Hooligan won comfortably here from the back and then found one too good as favourite at Gatton. He always needs a good ride, but the form reads well and another bold bid is on the cards. Pointstohappiness didn't have the best of it at Ipswich in an Open 3 and this is more suitable, while Wait A Minute is improving all the time.

#11 Red Monkey - Warwick R6 (07:42 BST)

Red Monkey improved sharply back in trip missing a whisker at this level at Toowoomba over the 1820m. He's had 27 days to freshen up and looks the one to beat. I'm Kate has placed four of the last five and ought to be thereabouts again, while Live Music is another to consider.