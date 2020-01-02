Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 2 January

#12 Claremorris - Vaal R7 (13:30 GMT)

There has been plenty to like about Claremorris's recent performances - hitting the frame in seven of her last nine starts - and she must be in with a big chance of going a couple of places better here. She pulled two and a quarter lengths clear of the rest of the field at this venue last month when coming up just short against a filly who has won since and sets the standard in this field. Florence won three times from ten starts last year and looks the biggest danger, while Clock Stopper can win the battle for third ahead of the unexposed Anne Boleyn.

#8 Seemyvision - Vaal R8 (14:05 GMT)

Seemyvision came agonisingly close to regaining the winning thread in a course-and-distance handicap last month and sets the clear form standard in this contest. The filly has previously won over this track and trip and will take plenty of stopping if returning in the same form as last time. Ring Of Fire has run some respectable races of late and is the pick for second, while Land Of The Brave might be hard to keep out of the minor money.

#6 Evening Bell - Vaal R9 (14:45 GMT)

Evening Bell ran well below form at Turffontein last month but still sets the standard in this race and is worth chancing to get back on the up. A winner on two of her eight starts to date, Geoff Woodruff's mare should improve for this step back up in trip - her two career victories coming over further than a mile - so gets the vote ahead of Jive Express and Always Red, who both merit consideration.