Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 2 January
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Meydan on Thursday...
"...arrives on the back of a listed win last month..."
Timeform on Taamol
A Momentofmadness - Meydan 15:05
A Momentofmadness looks well treated on the form he showed when narrowly denied in the Portland in September and could be the answer. Ambiance was placed in a Group 3 and a listed event on his last 2 starts in Europe and may pose the chief threat ahead of Doug Watson's Almanaara.
Taamol arrives on the back of a listed win last month so a mark in the low-100s may not prove beyond him. Dubai Legacy ended last season with a win in a competitive Newmarket handicap over this trip and rates a threat under Soumillon, while Lansky is well treated if recapturing the form he showed when placed in a Group 3 over C&D at a similar time last year.
Godolphin field five in the closing race at Meydan, and with Charlie Appleby's Zaman having a fair record fresh, he could be the way to go in an open-looking affair. Gifts of Gold makes most appeal of the rest, ahead of Mick Channon's Koeman.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
A Momentofmadness - Meydan 15:05
Taamol - Meydan 16:15
Zaman - Meydan 17:25
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.