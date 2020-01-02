Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 2 January

A Momentofmadness - Meydan 15:05

A Momentofmadness looks well treated on the form he showed when narrowly denied in the Portland in September and could be the answer. Ambiance was placed in a Group 3 and a listed event on his last 2 starts in Europe and may pose the chief threat ahead of Doug Watson's Almanaara.

Taamol - Meydan 16:15

Taamol arrives on the back of a listed win last month so a mark in the low-100s may not prove beyond him. Dubai Legacy ended last season with a win in a competitive Newmarket handicap over this trip and rates a threat under Soumillon, while Lansky is well treated if recapturing the form he showed when placed in a Group 3 over C&D at a similar time last year.

Zaman - Meydan 17:25

Godolphin field five in the closing race at Meydan, and with Charlie Appleby's Zaman having a fair record fresh, he could be the way to go in an open-looking affair. Gifts of Gold makes most appeal of the rest, ahead of Mick Channon's Koeman.